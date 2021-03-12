The first session of the annual town meeting at the K.A. Brett School to choose town officers and to vote on other matters required to be on the official ballot will take place on Tuesday, May 11. Polls will open at 8 a.m. and will close no earlier than 7 p.m. The second session of the annual town meeting at the K.A. Brett School for the transaction of all other town business will take place on Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m.
Peg Loughran, a manager and founding member of the Tamworth Farmers’ Market, recently posted the following reminder: “We only have three winter markets left until our spring hiatus. Find us this Saturday at the Brett School from 10 a.m. to noon. After the last Saturday in March, we’ll be on ‘vacation’ and we’ll be back when green things are growing on May 15. So come on down and load up on dug carrots from far and near, potatoes, onions, beets, Gouda cheese, feta cheese, yogurt, buttermilk, kefir, maple syrup, sourdough breads, fish, meats, baked goodies in the Irish tradition and so much more.”
Thanks to all the farmers and growers who have braved chilly temperatures, rain and snow to bring the farmers markets to the Brett School for most of the winter, These gatherings were conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines and provided a wonderful venue for us to shop and stay connected during a difficult time.
On Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. live via Zoom, join the Chocorua Lake Conservancy and Cook Memorial Library for “Wonders of Vernal Pools,” an exploration of vernal pools and the creatures that call them home by Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus.
Vernal pools are small, seasonal wetlands that spring to life after snowmelt. Amphibians previously hidden under ice and snow begin to emerge. Spotted salamanders and wood frogs make their way to vernal pools to mate and lay eggs, and leave them to hatch on their own. Other creatures that rely on vernal pools include fairy shrimp and many other amphibians and invertebrates also take advantage these small wetlands.
Register in advance on the link on chocorualake.org and on the Chocorua Lake Conservancy Facebook events page. Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife and educating adults and children.
Learn about upcoming events at chocorualake.org, sign up for Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s monthly e-newsletter or follow Chocorua Lake Conservancy on Facebook and Instagram.
The Cook Memorial Library’s current art show features oil paintings by Linda Gray, who says: “My paintings speak to a love and memory of place. My work represents both plein air and studio work from photos and imagination. I paint the landscapes I love — from the White Mountains of New Hampshire to the coastal islands of Maine. More recently, I’ve been inspired by travels in the West. My inspiration comes from the dramatic and constantly changing elements of sky, land, water, and especially the edges where they meet and merge. I paint in oils and find I am drawn to the sensory richness of linseed oil, lush pigments, and the “give” of brush on canvas.”
Cook Memorial Library is offering “Pandemic Reflections,” a four-week writing project for families or individuals. Beginning Monday, March 15, and continuing weekly for four weeks, a new list of questions related to our COVID experiences will be posted on the library’s website. Make time daily to record your thoughts using words, artwork, or photos. It can be recorded with pen and paper or digitally. Do it as a family activity or individually. This will be a valuable opportunity to record experiences. Find more information at tamworthlibrary.org/pandemic-reflections-an-invitation.
Tamworth playwright Peter Murray has an enviable background in the theater. His parents Cope and the late Priscilla were Barnstormers actors for decades. Murray’s latest play is now on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=QFa1Wrp24Lw.
He recently posted: “Due to the success of ‘Pigeons by the Charles,’ I can move forward with an idea I’ve had since I started this virtual theater event. I don’t have a name for it yet, but I am currently working on a new project which will be an online fundraising theater company. One of my ideas is radio serial drama about a metaphysical detective named Drake Darrow. The show is called ‘The Third Eye.’ If you go to my blog you can learn more about ‘The Third Eye,’ thescriptisthething.com.”
Attention seniors: Ossipee Concerned Citizens continues to serve hot meals daily, and may be picked up kerbside from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3 Dore St. in Center Ossipee. Reserve your lunch by calling (603) 539-6851. Go on Ossipee Concerned Citizens’s website (ossipee.org/ossipee-concerned-citizens) to view the monthly menu and learn about this important service organization’s important work.
The Mug Club Community Cafe, hosted by the Chocorua Community Church is at Runnells Hall is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weather permitting. COVID-safe protocols are in effect and masks are required to enter/exit the building and move about while inside.
Parking is available in front of the hall and at the church across the street. Please do not park on the library side of the building on Thursdays so patrons have room to park.
Several local churches are providing on line services to keep us spiritually connected, including Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes. Go to uufes.com or call (603) 323-8585. St. Andrew’s in the Valley Episcopal Church: Sunday Worship Services livestream on their Facebook page at 10 a.m., except first Sunday of the month at 9 a.m. Call (603) 323-8515 for more information or go to Saint Andrew’s-in-the-Valley (standrewsinthevalley.blogspot.com). The Madison Church: Sunday Worship Services online. For more information, go to themadisonchurch.org or call (603) 367-4705.
First Christian Church of Freedom offers Sunday Worship Services online. For more information, go to firstchristianchurchoffreedom.org or call (603) 539-6484.
