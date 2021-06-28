On a recent Sunday afternoon, a group of friends and neighbors met at the Chocorua Public Library to hear Betty Schneider’s fascinating memoir of how she located several members of her biological family. Betty was an only child with wonderful adoptive parents, whom she loved dearly. After their deaths, she began to wonder about connecting with her biological family, using adoption records and 23andMe. To her amazement, she found she had five siblings and connected with some of them and is now close to her biological brother and his family. Her search led her on an adventure which reads like the plot of a Hallmark movie. I would like to thank Betty Schneider for sharing her experiences.
Cook Memorial Library recently hosted a “Welcome to Tamworth" event, specifically designed to inform new and prospective residents of what our town has to offer. The expo style event featured non-profits, town government, environmental groups and churches displaying brochures,posters and business cards and helpful representatives answering questions about their respective organizations Tamworth.
The first person I met was newly appointed Interim Artistic Director of The Barnstormers Joe Longthorne, a charismatic and engaging presence, and very enthusiastic about this summer’s programming. In The Barnstormers’ spring newsletter “Backstage Pass,” he is quoted as saying, “I am so humbled and thrilled to be appointed interim artistic director of this historic American theater. I made my professional debut onstage at The Barnstormers Theater in 2010 in a summer production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Forum," a production which also featured former Artistic Director Cope Murray.”
The beloved theater’s 91st season features “Our Town” (Thornton Wilder); July 27-31; “Far from Canterbury" (Danny K. Bernstein ); Aug. 11-21;"Popcorn Falls" (James Hindman) Aug. 31-Sept. 4; “New Works” Sept. 2-4. For more information, go to barnstormerstheare.org or call (603) 323-8500.
Many other organizations were represented, including Carroll County Adult Education, Carroll County Altrusa, Tamworth Community Nurses Association,Chocorua Lake Conservancy, Friends of Cook Memorial Library, Green Mountain Conservation, Green Mountain Conservation Arts Group, Tamworth Congregational Church, Tamworth Economic Development Commission, Tamworth Foundation, The Tamworth History Center, Tamworth Outing Club, Tamworth Recycling Project, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes and White Mountain Community Health Center. At each table, informed representatives were eager to talk about their respective organization. Thanks to Mary Cronin and the library staff for this wonderful cornucopia of the amazing non-profits which enrich the fabric of our town in so many beneficial ways, socially and culturally.
The Tamworth Community Church invites everyone to join services in person on Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Services are live streamed on Facebook. Go to tamworthchurch.org.
Last Friday, the Chocorua Community Church’s Mug Club welcomed passing motorcyclists to stop by for coffee and donuts outside under a pop-up tent. The Mug Club has been open for about two weeks inside the church building and it feels great to be back in the bright and sunny room surrounded by friends. Norma Grasse has loaned some of her exquisite quilts for everyone to enjoy. The Mug Club Community Café is open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. serving coffee, snacks and friendly conversation. Everyone is welcome.
Concerts by the River returned Sunday, June 27, behind The Other Store with Peg Loughran and the Bakery Band.
Store Manager Belle Stafford says: “It seems fitting to start the season with Peg seeing as she and Sunnyfield Bakery will be an integral part of the future of the store. We are so excited for music and bread and general fun!”We will set up our shows in the usual way — on the stage — with the hope that our audience will sit comfortably distanced according to their needs. We feel that with the more relaxed restrictions we can responsibly hold a concert behind the store — a good feeling."
Bring your own blankets and/or chairs. Kids and dogs welcome. There will be some seating on the deck and other chairs dispersed on the lawn. There is a suggested donation of $3 to $5 The ice cream window will be open for lots of sweet treats. These concerts will be shine only.
On Friday July 2, starting at 1 p.m. at K.A. Brett School, The Echo Tones will play music under the tent. There will be chairs available. Food vendors will include, Lucy’s Ice Cream and Boy Scouts Troop 151. Fireworks start at dusk. This year, there will be no parade or other events on July 4. If you have questions, call the town office at (603) 323-7525.
I’m already looking forward to the 100th birthday celebration of the Tamworth Community Nurses on Aug. 18 in the tent at The Preserve at 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Road in Chocorua. The celebration will include a light lunch, blueberry ice cream, birthday cake and entertainment by John Davidson. RSVP to Tamworth Community Nurses Assocation at (603) 323-8511 or email tamworthnurses@gmail.com by Aug. 11.
The Tamworth Transfer Station invites residents to recycle clean, flattened corrugated cardboard, clean glass bottles and jars (no Pyrex, ceramics, mirrors) Please remove bottle caps. Clean metal cans; aluminum beer and soda cans and scrap metal are accepted when placed in the marked containers. Used clothing and shoes, free of odor and mould may be bagged and placed in the Impact Apparel bin. Recycling saves our town money and keeps many tons out of landfills.
The Tamworth Foundation was represented at the "Welcome to Tamworth" event, and is self described as a community foundation serving the town of Tamworth by supporting local non-profits in the areas of health, civic and community responsibility, education, arts and culture, local recreation and safety. The Foundation’s annual distribution tr grants this year supported The Chocorua Public Library, Runnells Memorial Hall, And Tamworth Community Nurse Association , a total of $127,571. Substantial discretionary grants benefited a wide range of worthy recipients including Chocorua Community Church for steeple replacement, The Barnstormers Theatre, for building repairs, the Tamworth Outing Club, for a snow groomer vehicle upgrade, and The Town of Tamworth’s plans for a recycling facility, totalling $122,651. COVID response grants, which included funds to provide a porta potty at the Tamworth Resident Beach and a grant to The Community School for a summer camp for Tamworth children, totalled $89,666. Thanks to The Tamworth Foundation and its donors for improving our town in so many ways.
At long last, and after hard work on the part of many people, the Chocorua Lake Basin View Lot is open to the public. The Basin View Lot sits at the top of the hill just south of Chocorua Lake, on Route 16, looking toward the lake and Mount Chocorua. It includes safe off-road parking, a gorgeous stone wall, a rustic wooden gate, and a beautiful viewing area from which to take photographs, paint pictures, or just pause for a moment in your day to take in the vista unfolding below.
The Basin View Lot project began in 2018 during the Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s Timeless Chocorua capital campaign. Thanks to the generous campaign support of over 350 households, the Tamworth Foundation, the Fields Pond Foundation, the Samuel P. Hunt Foundation, and the NH Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, the Chocorua Lake Conservancy was able to successfully protect the Basin View Lot and start work on the creation of an attractive public access area within the Basin View Lot at which visitors could park and enjoy the view — in 2013, the iconic view from the Basin View Lot was chosen to represent the White Mountains on the state’s second “America the Beautiful” quarter.
The communities of Tamworth and Telluride, Colo., are mourning the loss of a young man, Silas Berrier, beloved son of Thad and Amy Berrier, and brother of Wyatt .Silas Bryant Berrier and his beloved dog, Boone, perished in a single car accident in Ridgway, Colo., on Wednesday, June 16. Silas was 26; Boone was two. Silas grew up on his family’s homestead in Tamworth along the banks of the Bearcamp River. Silas attended the nearby Kenneth A. Brett School and graduated from Crosby Kennett High School in 2013.
In the fall of 2013, Silas moved to Telluride to work with his uncle Jeb Berrier, director of The Telluride Comedy Festival. A celebration to honor Silas’s life was held at the Sheridan Opera House in Telluride on June 22. On Aug. 22, another will be held in Tamworth, time and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Silas and Boone can be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter in Ridgway or the Telluride Humane Society.
Please send items for this column to annmac419@gmail.com
