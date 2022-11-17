By Ann Borges

Midterm elections are over and our personal mail immediately shrank from a daily deluge of political ads to the normal trickle of junk mail and bills. Thanks to all candidates for running and kudos to those who removed signs the next day. Voting, as always, was a pleasure in Tamworth. A shout out to all election workers who worked tirelessly throughout the day to ensure everyone’s vote was valid and counted.

