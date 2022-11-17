Midterm elections are over and our personal mail immediately shrank from a daily deluge of political ads to the normal trickle of junk mail and bills. Thanks to all candidates for running and kudos to those who removed signs the next day. Voting, as always, was a pleasure in Tamworth. A shout out to all election workers who worked tirelessly throughout the day to ensure everyone’s vote was valid and counted.
Wth Christmas approaching, companies and non-profits are gearing up for fairs and celebrations. On Saturdays, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be craft fairs at the Tamworth Town House. There is a craft fair planned by Hobbs Tavern in West Ossipee on Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. K.A. Brett School will host a PTA Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., join Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich at Moose Meadows in Chocorua for “Beavers: Essential Ecosystem Engineers,” an outdoor workshop about North America’s largest rodent.For information and advance registration, go to bit.ly/CLC-111922. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, join Marnich for an exploration of the Woodhouse Reserve at the north end of Chocorua Lake. This program is free. For more information and to register in advance, go to bit.ly/CLC120722 or chocorualake.org.
For those interested in facilitating local youth programs, training will be held at the Cook Memorial Library. 4-H STEM Field Specialist, Claes Thelemarck will host training on paper circuit greeting cards on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to make paper circuits and light-up greeting cards using simple materials and teach the process ,combining creativity, and science. For information, contact 4-H Program Manager Greg Hufford at Gregory.hufford@unh.edu.
Tamworth Recycling recently gathered at the Tamworth History Center for a discussion on several topics: Home composting, important as it helps reduce material in the waste stream, saves the town money, and enhances garden soil. Junk mail is a source of frustration. Members were given a number to opt out: (888) 567 8688. Also consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-stop-junk-mail.
Another suggestion is for individuals to remove themselves from catalogue lists. Members reported on efforts to recycle campaign signs, including contacting political parties and candidates to arrange for sign reuse. The recycling of soft plastic and the possibility of recycling Styrofoam was discussed. Other initiatives included collecting sneakers, Discover Books recycling boxes.
A group gathered around the Veteran’s Memorial on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., led by Lianne Prentice of the select board. Heidi Fayle spoke about veterans who inspired her life; the Scouts laid the wreath, Randy Oulette played "Taps" and everyone was invited to invoke the name of an honored veteran.
Prentice said later on the Tamworth Exchange: “This ceremony was based on the model developed and run over the years by many, but most recently by Bruno Siniscalchi, Peg and Dan Poirier, and Dave Haskell — with, I'm sure, help from many I'm not aware of — and supported by the Cub and Boy Scouts, the Tamworth PD and the Silver Lake Singers. Thanks to them for their commitment to caring for our town memorial and for ensuring that we make time to formally honor service. The Veterans Day ceremony is an important tradition and we're glad to have added the Rev. Smith and trumpeter Randy Ouelette to the mix this year. Those interested in joining a committee to care for the monument (weeding, planting, etc.) and plan ceremonies for Memorial and Veterans Day, contact the town administrator at admin@tamworthnh.org."
