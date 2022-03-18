As I write this, I realize that on Saturday I will be 90. Since I wrote my last column, I’ve been searching for pictures of my parents.
Daddy was William Henry Gilmore (1888-1952) and Mother was Mary Ethel (Pring) Gilmore (1889-1963). Daddy was a captain with the Salvation Army and Mother worked by his side.
You know what happens when you move from place to place. You wonder if you’ll find the pictures you’ve packed. You’re sure you have them, but where? The search began by sorting through many piles, picturing the photos in my mind. Slowly, a smile filled my face and I saw my father holding a baby. There I was in my father’s arms.
The search continued until I found the matching picture of Mother and I. Of course, I can’t remember the picture being taken, but I was kind of cute.
As I look at the pictures, I have tears in my eyes for those two people who loved and raised seven children, and I’m the last. What they gave me prompted me to try to help the Salvation Army as a farewell gift. It’s tough to get old, but it’s God’s will.
I would like to thank all those who donated to the Salvation Army thanks to my last plea. I particularly would like to thank the five players from my cribbage group who made sure I saw the newspaper. I hope this will spur others to contribute to an organization my parents devoted their lives to. Bless you all.
