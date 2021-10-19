The Fryeburg Fair is gone as quickly as it arrived. I’m always amazed watching the set up process and the quick disappearing act. It takes a lot of people, working together, to create the wonderful fair atmosphere for thousands to enjoy. The people I worked with at the Agricultural Center and those walking through it were excited to be back after the closure of 2020. Leaf peepers and fair goers alike were lucky to have mostly great weather and perfect temperatures. I’m already looking forward to next year.
It’s that time of year again when the Fryeburg Recreation Department partners up with the Raider Pride Booster Club to raffle off tickets to the Patriots vs. Jaguars game on Jan. 2, 2022. Raffle tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the recreation departments newly set-up Venmo by searching Fryeburg_rec. If you purchase a ticket using Venmo, you can fill out the Google form online and they will write your ticket(s) up for you. You can also purchase and fill them out in person at the community center.
Be sure to support two great organizations and get a chance to see two rookie quarterbacks duel it out this season. They take care of the limo ride including the parking and the drivers tip. Plus they also give $100 spending cash. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity.
Only 300 tickets are being sold. The tickets were donated by Fryeburg Chiropractic and Wellness Centers. The drawing will be held at a home FA basketball game in early December.
Due to the influx of kids in the recreation programs and Teen Center they have added a more direct contacting method to receive and answer questions.
If you have any questions concerning the Teen Center, any of the recreation programs or general questions, email fryeburgrecteencenter@gmail.com.
They are also pleased to partner with Shawnee Peak and offer a Child’s Unlimited pass for $330. This pass is for all MSAD 72 students up to eighth grade. (Fryeburg Academy is offering the same deal for grades nine to 12) They will host two sign-up dates to be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, and Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
Please make checks payable to Fryeburg Rec and have all forms filled out. They do not want forms/checks mailed or emailed to them please. They may be dropped off in person at another time if you cannot make the sign-up night. There is a strict deadline of Oct. 29. Anything after will not be accepted.
Winter signups are out and can be found on the Programs page. The signups are in the form of a Google form so they can be submitted digitally. If you cannot submit them digitally they will have paper copies available at the Community Center.
The winner of this year's tractor raffle held at the Fryeburg Fair by the Fryeburg Fire Department is Kayleigh Ham of Lincoln. She won a brand new 2021 Husqvarna TS 248XD. Congratulations, Kayleigh. The folks on the department wish to thank all who entered into the raffle this year, as well as everyone who stopped by the fair booth to buy shirts, patches and to say, "Hi."
Met Opera Live in HD: "Fire Shut Up In My Bones" will take place at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award–winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s moving memoir, which The New York Times praised after its 2019 world premiere at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis as “bold and affecting” and “subtly powerful.”
The first opera by a Black composer presented on the Met stage and featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. James Robinson and Camille A. Brown — two of the creators of the Met’s sensational recent production of "Porgy and Bess" — co-direct this new staging, which appears in cinemas on Oct. 23. Baritone Will Liverman, one of opera’s most exciting young artists, stars as Charles, alongside sopranos Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta and Latonia Moore as Billie.
This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. The estimated run time is three hours and 15 minutes with one intermission.
Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will be hosting his Opera Lecture Series on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center Seminar Room. The lectures, which are free and open to the public, are designed to prepare attendees for the upcoming Live in HD simulcast. The cost is $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and older) and $10 for students.
Fryeburg Academy will present the 2021-22 all-school musical, "Mamma Mia!" on Nov. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. A mother, a daughter, three possible dads and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget. Tickets are available online at tinyurl.com/famammamia. In order to keep the arts center doors open, they will be requiring face masks inside the building during all events.
I’m sorry to say that I don’t have the details about Fryeburg’s Trunk or Treat 2021. A meeting is scheduled after this week’s column will appear. It is sponsored by the Molly Ockett PTA and I’m sure that information will be available through the school before Oct. 31.
“May Jack-o-lanterns burning bright
Of soft and golden hue
Pierce through the future's veil and show
What fate now holds for you.
By goblins of the cornfield stark
By witches dancing on the green
By pumpkins grinning in the dark
I wish you luck this Hallowe’en.”
— Postcard from the early 1900s
