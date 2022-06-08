Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg, Maine, will host an event to raise money for the shelter on Saturday, June 11, from 8 to 10 a.m. This is a poker ride, and the course will consist of an approximate 32-mile, well-marked ride. You can participate even without an ATV. Come in and buy some poker hands, 50/50 Raffle tickets, some great food and leave a donation if you wish. The cost is $5 per hand of poker and you can purchase as many as you want. There will be a wonderful meal afterwards that will consist of hamburgers, hot dogs and many other items, including desserts and drinks, all for only $8. Lunch will be available when you return from the ride. They’ll start cooking as the first riders appear. Join in for the first event of the season.
The North Fryeburg Community Chapel will be holding it annual Community Market on June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be plants, food goods, hot dogs, plants, yard sale items and more. Enjoy the beautiful mountain views and get to know your local vendors and neighbors. The chapel is located at the intersection of Fish Street and Route 113 in North Fryeburg, Maine. Rain date: June 18th. For more information, call (207) 697-2100.
Fryeburg voting takes place on Tuesday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center. Tom Klinepeter and Jim Tyrell are on the ballot for the two open Select Board positions. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, the annual town meeting will be held at the Expo Building at Fryeburg Fairgrounds. If you’d like more information about the warrant articles, you can contact the town office or check out the town website.
"That's what I always want you to be,
Without any frills, just Dad to me:
A sort of a pal, and the best of friends,
Someone to point where the roadway wends;
Someone to smile when my heart is sad,
The kind of a friend I need, just Dad."
— W. Dayton Wegefarth (1885–1973), "Just Dad," Rainbow Verse: A Book of Helpful Sunny Philosophy, 1919
I’d like to wish all of the fathers a very Happy Father’s Day on June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.