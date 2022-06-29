The Fourth of July is almost here and as always the Fryeburg Recreation Committee has planned an evening of fireworks on Saturday, July 2, (rain date, July 3) at the recreation fields and a wonderful parade through the village on Monday, July 4. But, they need your participation. They want you to join the parade with your decorated car, truck, motorcycle, bike, your little ones stroller, or a business or family float. You can dress in a costume and walk along or decorate your home or business with red, white, and blue.
Line up at 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall on Bradley Street and follow the parade route along Main Street to Portland Street, then Pine Street back to Bradley Street. The parade begins at 10 a.m., so park your car or set up your lawn chairs along the parade route, and be ready to enjoy the fun. For more information call (207) 935-3933 or (207) 935-2805.
A friend on Facebook shared a really great idea. Instead of buying and setting off your own fireworks, buy two bags of pet food for a local shelter. Dogs especially, are often frightened by the loud noise. If you are planning to set off fireworks, read the following safety notice and give your neighbors a heads-up so they can prepare their pets.
The following recommendations are offered to use fireworks safely by the Office of State Fire Marshal and the Maine Forest Service:
• A person may use consumer fireworks only on that person's property or on the property of a person who has consented to that use of fireworks on that property.
• Consumer fireworks may be used between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. except on the following dates when they may be used between 9 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. the following day: July 4, Dec. 31 and the weekends immediately before and after July 4 and Dec. 31.
• Users and those in possession of consumer fireworks must be 21 years of age.
• Set off fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from houses, dry leaves, or grass and other flammable materials.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby for emergencies. Do not handle fireworks that fail to go off. Use a long-handled shovel to scoop up the firework and immerse it in the bucket of water.
• Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
• Be sure other people, children, and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks.
• Never light fireworks in a container, especially a glass or metal container.
• Keep unused fireworks away from firing areas.
• Always use fireworks according to the manufacturer’s directions and guidelines.
• Always use eye, ear, and hand personal protective equipment.
• Observe all local laws and ordinances.
• Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting.
• When the use of fireworks is done, continue to watch the area of use to be sure that all fireworks debris is out and not smoldering or hot.
• Search any forested area adjacent to and downwind of the ignition site looking for hot or smoldering debris. Scan the forest canopy, as well as the ground. If a wildfire occurs as a result of negligence, then you may be responsible for fire suppression costs.
• In case of emergency, dial 911.
With so little rain so far this summer, keep in mind that burn permits are required year round. River permits are available at Jockey Cap Store and Swans Falls Campground.
The annual Fryeburg Concerts in Bradley Park begin with the first of four shows Tuesday, July 5. The Lazy River Riders will be the first to perform. This popular, local group includes Jeremy Holden, Alex Ouellette and Bobby Sheehan. After the show, attendees are invited to enjoy cake and ice cream provided by the Fryeburg Area Rotarians.
The second performance takes place on July 12 with music by Carlos Olmeda, a recording artist originally from San Diego. In the case of rain, the concerts move to the Fryeburg Fire Station, so be sure to come rain or shine.
Event organizer Donna Woodward encourages everyone to bring along a lawn chair, blanket, pack a picnic or help out local small business owners Ed Cooke, who sells his world famous soft pretzels, or some popcorn, a hot dog, or a cold beverage from Bobby-Jo’s food truck.
The concerts, sponsored by the Fryeburg Business Association are held every Tuesday evening in July from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the gazebo in Bradley Memorial Park with support from the Clarence E. Mulford Trust.
My sons don’t particularly like that I mention them in my column, but if you run into either Keith or Kevin Johnson on July 10, wish them a happy 40 birthday. My neighbor and friend Allison Leach shares a birthday on the same day, so give her a birthday shout out as well.
"The glowing ruby should adorn
Those who in Warm July are born ..."
— Author unknown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.