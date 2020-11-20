The Fryeburg Public Library always has something to offer and its new website covers it all. The virtual book discussion group meets monthly but has been postponed for the month of November. Please join the discussion on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. The book is “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” by Isabel Wilkerson. Email librarian@fryeburgmaine.org for Zoom access. In addition to the new website, they also have an online catalog for your convenience. You can go to fryeburgpubliclibrary.org for virtual programs, library news, and much more.
Discover your spark! A 4-H for all Club is open to all Maine youth ages 5 to 19 and their families. The program provides new and potential members and their families a place to learn about 4-H; and to connect youth across the state. Youth will choose a project to complete, and learn more about 4-H and how to become involved. There is no cost, and meetings will help challenge you to create new goals and discover new passions. Zoom meetings will take place on Nov. 18, Dec. 16 and Jan. 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. Register now at: extension.umaine.edu/4h/4-h-for-all-club.
Did you know that Harvest Hills Animal Shelter is building a Memory Path to remember our beloved pets? Whether they are still with us or have crossed the rainbow bridge, this path is a great way to honor those we will love forever. The path will be located at the shelter just across the parking lot by the smaller yards. It will be professionally built and landscaped to enhance the path. Bricks may be purchased and engraved in memory of your pets. Contact the shelter for more information.
I hope everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving this year. My husband and I are enjoying some time at our camp over the holiday. We may not have a big family meal, but I’ll still make some of my favorite cranberry orange relish and a pie or two.
"November comes
And November goes,
With the last red berries
And the first white snows.
With night coming early,
And dawn coming late,
And ice in the bucket
And frost by the gate.
The fires burn
And the kettles sing.
And earth sinks to rest
Until next spring."
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
