The Fryeburg Academy Band and Chorus will be presenting its annual Spring Concert on Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.
Every spring a low-cost, drive-thru Rabies Clinic is held at Fryeburg Fairgrounds. This year, the clinic takes place on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. Put your dog(s) (on a leash) or cat(s) in a carrier and take advantage of this important clinic. No sick or pregnant animals please. A three-year rabies vaccination can be given with proof of a previous rabies vaccine.
Rabies vaccines are required by law, even for those people who keep their animals inside. Rabies is a serious and potentially deadly disease for both animals and humans. To learn more, go to wildliferemoval.com/rabies-in-humans-and-animals. Vaccinations are provided by Fryeburg Veterinary Hospital.
The Fryeburg Shooting Range will open for the season on Friday, May 13. Whether you are looking to target practice, shoot a firearm for the very first time, or sight in your firearm for the upcoming hunting season, you are invited to the state-owned Fryeburg Shooting Range. The range is located at Fish and Game Road in Fryeburg. The shooting range is open for firearms only.
It is only open when staff range safety officers are scheduled and at the range. The department relies on trained Safety Officers to provide a family-friendly atmosphere with educational resources for the safe use and handling of firearms. For more information you can go to mefishwildlife.com.
The Fryeburg Historical Society is offering an eat-in buffet supper on Friday, May 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Head across the river to the East Conway Community Hall at 2861 East Conway Road and enjoy the first sit down dinner in two years. Supper will consist of ham, roast pork, baked beans, casseroles, salads, rolls, desserts and beverages. Tickets are $15 for adults and for youngsters under twelve the cost is $10.
On May 21, Met Opera Live in HD will be presenting "Lucia di Lammemoor." At 1 p.m., soprano Nadine Sierra takes on one of the repertory’s most formidable and storied roles, the haunted heroine of "Lucia di Lammermoor," in an electrifying new staging by in-demand Australian theater and film director Simon Stone, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Show-stopping tenor Javier Camarena adds to the bel canto fireworks as Lucia’s beloved, Edgardo, with baritone Artur Ruciński as her overbearing brother, Enrico, and bass Matthew Rose as her tutor, Raimondo.
This live cinema transmission at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. The estimated run time is three hours and 24 minutes. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and older) and $10 for students.
Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will be hosting his opera lecture series on Thursday, May 19, at 3 p.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center Seminar Room. The lectures, which are free and open to the public, are designed to prepare attendees for the upcoming Live in HD simulcast.
Do you know anyone who has been struggling with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease? It is upsetting for the person with such a diagnosis and an emotional journey for family and friends.
In the last few years, my husband and I noticed his dad grasping for words, forgetting names and repeating himself. I knew what lay ahead of us. Having read many books on the subject and finding out that my husband’s best friend had been diagnosed two years ago with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 65, it wasn’t hard to imagine what we faced with his dad. At almost 89 years old, he has the strength of a much younger man, but his mental clarity has diminished considerably. In recent months, he has forgotten our names, become combative and developed a lost look that breaks our hearts.
If you haven’t seen my column for a month or so, this is the reason; one that has taught me just how important our memories are and how we should all value the time we share with our families and friends.
There are thousands of people just like us, traveling through this uncharted territory, and doing their best to learn how to stay connected and be thankful for the information and resources available to all of us. It’s not my intention to whine about our particular situation, but to remind everyone to make the most of your days and love with everything you have.
"Daughter of light! thy fairy step
Steals softly over vale and plain,
And with thy bright and joyous smile,
Beauty and life awake again."
— Mary Ann H. Dodd Shutts (1813–1878), "Spring"
