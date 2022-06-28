I hope that you enjoyed Ducky Day. It was a hot one but lots of fun as usual! Next up is Old Home Week, so check out freedomoldhomeweek.net for the calendar of events.
The Freedom Gallery has a wonderful photographic display by Joe Snow, and other exhibits are being refreshed to prepare for the Freedom Artists Invitational. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Leave voicemail or text for Barbara (610) 762-2493 to learn more.
The Freedom Village Store is excited to bring back their popular auction on Friday, Aug. 26, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Camp Huckins Conference Center. This event will happen rain or shine and there is plenty of parking available. Freedom Village Store will provide a variety of delicious refreshments and a wide array of donations from local businesses and vendors.
The Freedom Village Store staff is hoping you can join in the fun and has lots of options from donations and food to decor and publicity. Contact someone at the store at freedomvillagestore.org to let them know how you can help out with this major fundraiser which supports our village store.
Join Freedom's Anya Nicoll, Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Lee Webster, a nationally recognized advocate for natural burial who will be presenting an educational program about natural (green) burial by Zoom on Wednesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. to learn more about natural burial.
Natural burial is the choice of being buried without being embalmed, using a simple casket or shroud and without a concrete vault. Natural burial avoids environmental degradation due to the leeching of embalming chemicals into the environment, consumes far fewer resources and less energy than current traditional burial or cremation, and is much less expensive than either traditional burial or cremation.
During the program, discussion will look at what options for natural burial might be feasible in existing cemeteries, and what the natural burial experience might look like for both families and cemetery staff. Natural burial is not prohibited by state law but many cemeteries do not allow it due to custom.
Nicoll and Knirk have now turned their efforts to education and advocacy at the local level to educate residents and cemetery trustees about the benefits of natural burial. You can attend by joining with the following link: us02web.zoom.us/j/86728800635. All are welcome to attend.
Last, be sure to stop in to visit the Freedom Historical Society's new summer exhibits. Staff has been working to create two fantastic new exhibits, one in the Works Barn Museum and the other in Allard House. Featured exhibits highlight the businesses in Freedom Village during the 20th century and the people who ran them.
The second exhibit features Freedom painters from 1970-2020. If you have not had the pleasure of admiring the Freedom Historical Society exhibits in the past, you are in for a treat. They are always well researched, artfully displayed, sometimes interactive, always interesting and led by knowledgeable volunteer docents. Be sure to stop in. The historical society is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Please join in.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
