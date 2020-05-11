In case you missed the sad news, Freedom will not be holding our fabulous and long-held tradition of Old Home Week this year. The committee came to the difficult decision this past week to cancel the 2020 Old Home Week events as well as June’s Ducky Day.
The very thing that makes this experience unique, families and community gathering together, is the thing that makes it dangerous to continue due to COVID-19.
The committee is considering the possibility of virtual events and offerings, which will be announced if and when they become available.
You can stay updated on events at freedomoldhomeweek.net.
And to give you something to look forward to: Ducky Day will be June 27, 2021. The 122nd Old Home Week will be held July 30-Aug. 8, 2021, with the parade on July 31, 2021.
Freedom Elementary Kindergarten registration forms are now available on the school’s website at sites.google.com/view/freedomelschool/home or you can contact the school at (603) 539-2077 to request forms be mailed to you. Your child must turn five years of age by Sept. 30.
The First Christian Church of Freedom will host a pay-as-you-go meal on Wednesday, May 20. Dinners must reserved by May 17 by calling Peg Nichols at (603) 539-1602.
The menu, prepared by Freedom chefs Tim and Lucy, includes stuffed chicken breast, rice pilaf, vegetable, coleslaw, roll and dessert. The suggested price is $15 with money going to the Discretionary Fund. Dinner pickup will be in front of the Town Hall between 5 to 6 p.m. on May 20.
Freedom, don’t forget to fill out the census! It’s short and easy. Five reasons to fill out the U.S. census form: public improvement strategies for your community, information to help in rescue efforts in an emergency, requests to local leaders to distribute funds for specific community needs, help American business by using census numbers to determine marketability of new products, research family history.
The Freedom Historical Society is preparing for an exhibit of John Holmgren art work this the summer. Among the pieces to be displayed are sketches of some well-known Freedom residents from the 1930s and ’40s. Nadine is preparing some biographical information on each person but is looking for more information.
If you have any info on the following Freedom people she would love to hear from you. 1) Addison G. Allard (1861-1941) married to Lettie E. Jenness Allard; 2) Ralph Clark, who was a carpenter and did work for many townspeople including Min Towle; 3) Arthur Tilton, who ran the Freedom Village Store from 1926-1950. She can be reached at FHSociety28@gmail.com.
Happy National Nurses Week to all of the nurses, Freedomites and beyond. Where would we be without you?
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@roadrunner.com.
