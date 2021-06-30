Thank you to everyone for all of the community support for Ducky Day. The winners are: Barbara McEvoy first place, Nancy Maidrand second place and Jim Holmes third place. More than 1,100 tickets were sold.
New Hampshire law requires that the supervisors of the checklist verify the checklist every 10 years. Any person on the checklist who has not voted in the past four years must re-register to remain on the checklist. The supervisors are sending notice letters to these voters at the address the voter provided when registering.
The supervisors of the checklist for the Town of Freedom will hold a session for re-registering voters who have not voted since April 1, 2017, accepting applications for new voter registration, accepting requests for the correction of the checklist, and or change of political party affiliation on Wednesday, July 14, from 7-8 p.m. at the Freedom Town Hall.
To register, you will need to provide proof of your identity, age, citizenship, and domicile. Proof can be either by documents or if you do not have documents with you, by affidavit. Wearing a mask and continuing the practice of social distancing are recommended.
The Freedom Historical Society is looking for photos of three past residents of Freedom. They would appreciate any photos or stories of Henry Lamb (1906-2001), Barney Jones (1911-1981) and Frank Wood (1850-1937). Send an email to fhsociety28@gmail.com or call/text (617) 780-5724 if you have information or pictures to share.
The library is now mask optional. Contact free lending remains available. Reserve your items online or call and your materials will be waiting in the vestibule for 24/7 pick up.
The children's programs will be held outside through the summer. If the weather is bad, the programs will be canceled except for the writing workshop which will be outside but under cover. Stop by the library and see all that is offered.
The Freedom Village Store will be celebrating Bastille Day on July 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. Mark your calendar now and plan on stopping by for good food and good company!
The Parsonfield Seminary is hosting its 16th annual Victorian tea on Sunday, July 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at their elegantly decorated 42-room building. Guests are asked to be vaccinated and wear a mask when moving around. The tea will be offered at half capacity to provide social distancing within your own social group. The pre buy cost is $25 and includes the music of String Equinox and Victorian victuals. To learn more call Freedom's Jan Smith at (603) 539-5233.
There are all kinds of local and delicious items at the Freedom Village Store this time of year. Stop in for fresh spinach, lettuce and spring mix, summer berry and strawberry pies, fresh baked bread and local meats. Enjoy your coffee on the back deck overlooking the water. There is something for everyone at the Freedom Village Store.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.