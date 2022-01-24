The Freedom Firefighters Association will be hosting its sixth annual ice fishing derby on Loon Lake on Feb. 5. Registration begins at 6 a.m. at the Loon Lake Boat Launch and fishing starts at 7 a.m.
The registration fee is $10 for adults and under age 16 will be free. N.H. Fish and Game rules apply. There are two categories: trout and other legal species.
All prizes will be based on the largest fish by weight. For additional info call the Freedom Fire Station at (603) 539-4261.
The next film in the library’s winter film series is “Luzzu,” a film from Malta. “Luzzu” will be shown on Feb. 5 and 6. The movie is free but you will need to register in advance by calling the library at (603) 539-5176.
Green Mountain Conservation Group has announced a winter road salt awareness campaign addressing the threats that winter salt poses to New Hampshire’s environment, economy, and health of its citizens.
The campaign will focus attention on a multitude of ways to reduce the use of salt while keeping roads, driveways, parking lots and sidewalks safe throughout the long New Hampshire winter.
For more information contact Green Mountain Conservation Group at info@gmcg.org or call (603) 539-1859.
Old Home Week will be held July 29 to Aug. 7. Although it is a fast week, the planning of these events begin now. It takes the dedication and efforts of many to make this summer tradition possible.
The Freedom Old Home Week Association needs the help of the community to make this year’s Old Home Week a success. Please consider volunteering this year in some capacity.
Currently, the executive board has openings for secretary and director as well as committee leads and co-leads for Ducky Day, the parade, lawn party, and ice cream social.
If you are interested but unable to commit at this time, you can sign up to be a Friend of Freedom Old Home Week and will be contacted as the date approaches. Log onto the Freedom Old Home Week website freedomoldhomeweek.net to complete the 2022 form or to learn more.
Mount Washington Valley Promotions will host the Ms. Event on Sunday, March 13, at Theater in the Woods. Women of all ages will represent their non-profit organization for a chance to win $500 for their charity. You don’t have to be a model, you only need to be passionate about your organization.
Contestants are scored on their ability to talk with a board and answer questions about her interest and the organization she is representing. The winner’s organization receives $500 in cash and the winner receives a crown and sash and additional prizes.
The runner up also receives prizes. If you want to participate but don’t have an organization, reach out to valleypromotions@gmail.com to be linked up with an organization or to receive a registration packet. Registration deadline is Feb. 15.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
