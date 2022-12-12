The Freedom Elementary School will be running the Holiday Restore for students again this year. They are looking for items to be donated to the school that students can "purchase" with pretend money to wrap and give to family members for the holidays. If you have any new or gently used items you'd like to donate, bring them by the school during school hours (Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m). They are also needing donations of wrapping supplies for the event. In addition, they had a wonderful group of community members who donated their time to come in during the event last year and help students wrap and shop for their gifts. If you are interested in volunteering, call the school at (603) 539-2077. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The elementary school is also preparing for this year's ski program and would welcome new volunteers who can commit to skiing/boarding with a varied ability of students as they learn to ski or improve their skills. If you are interested in volunteering, the program will run for eight weeks beginning Jan. 6 on Fridays. Contact Kim Stephan at (603) 986-5641, Jen Brown at (603) 986-1035 or the school office at (603) 539-2077 for more information or go to easternslopeskiclub.org/volunteer.

