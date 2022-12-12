The Freedom Elementary School will be running the Holiday Restore for students again this year. They are looking for items to be donated to the school that students can "purchase" with pretend money to wrap and give to family members for the holidays. If you have any new or gently used items you'd like to donate, bring them by the school during school hours (Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m). They are also needing donations of wrapping supplies for the event. In addition, they had a wonderful group of community members who donated their time to come in during the event last year and help students wrap and shop for their gifts. If you are interested in volunteering, call the school at (603) 539-2077. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The elementary school is also preparing for this year's ski program and would welcome new volunteers who can commit to skiing/boarding with a varied ability of students as they learn to ski or improve their skills. If you are interested in volunteering, the program will run for eight weeks beginning Jan. 6 on Fridays. Contact Kim Stephan at (603) 986-5641, Jen Brown at (603) 986-1035 or the school office at (603) 539-2077 for more information or go to easternslopeskiclub.org/volunteer.
It's not too late to pickup your must haves at the Freedom Village Store. There are gifts galore. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Don't forget your bouquet of flowers at the Ossipee Hannaford. Every bouquet sold this month brings money to the Freedom Food Pantry. Add some colorful flowers to your holiday decor.
Kennett High School will be hosting its annual holiday concert at 6:30 pm at Loynd Auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 15. The concert will feature the concert choir, concert band, jazz band and drumline. A requested donation will be collected at the door.
The Mount Washington Valley Adaptive Sports is coming to the Ham Arena with sled skate training and need your help. Sled skating is the fastest growing adaptive sport in America. Does this sound appealing to you? For more information, contact info@mwvas.org or (603) 374-2688.
The M&D Playhouse is presenting Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” adapted and directed by Christopher Bellis. A new take on an old tale, “A Christmas Carol” recounts the story of a woman in Victorian London. One Christmas Eve, she is visited by four ghosts. After traveling through visions of her past, present and future, she must face her life’s choices in business and love and make some decisions. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. This is the final week. Tickets are available at mdplayhouse.com/2022-season.
