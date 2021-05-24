The Freedom Elementary School Student Council invites the Freedom community and especially veterans to attend the Memorial Day program on Friday, May 28, 2021 (rain date June 3) beginning shortly after 9:40 a.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery on Old Portland Road.
Participants will then proceed to walk to the three memorials in town at the Freedom Public Library, Schoolhouse Hill and the town hall. Please stay safe by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing as school policy is being followed.
Our annual Ducky Day will be held on June 26 this year however it will be virtual. This year, Ducky Day will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube at noon instead of the traditional festivities in the village.
Tickets are $3 each or 2 for $5 and will be available online and at several locations in Freedom beginning in May. The first place winner will receive $300, the second duck to cross the finish line will be awarded $200, and third place will get $100. Get your tickets.
The Freedom Beach Club applications are coming in swiftly. Be sure to fill out your application in full. We have had a number without an address and we can't mail you your pass without that important piece of information. Remember, you can always pick up your application at the Freedom Village Store or the library. Passes will be mailed out on June 1.
The Gibson Center in North Conway will host a weekend craft fair from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and 30. They welcome the summer season with their traditional crafting event showcasing jewelry, photography, art, pottery, stained glass, doll clothes, clothing, quilts, pillows, woodcrafts, Adirondack chairs, wood signs, furniture and more. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Gibson Center for Senior Services Meals on Wheels Program. For more details, contact Karen at (603) 356-3231.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
