Check out the Freedom Village Store to Door offerings for items that can be delivered straight to your door. Call (603) 539-3077, stop in at the Freedom Village Store Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or go to freedomvillagestore.org. Veggies, bread, ice cream, etc.
The Conway Area Humane Society offers a Safe Haven program that provides assistance to anyone needing temporary housing for a pet during a crisis situation. These situations include medical emergencies and hardships resulting from the COVID-19 housing and employment crisis, as well as incidents of domestic violence, fires and floods. They can be reached at (603) 447-5955.
Thank you to Bob Smart for the following Smart Report: At last Monday's weekly meeting with the Danforth bridge contractor it was reported that foundation construction has been completed and assembly of the structure was underway. The original plan to install a temporary surface so that the bridge could be opened to traffic by end of this year was discussed. The contractor reported his concerns with potential damage to the structure if the final black top surface was not installed until spring. The contractor has a plan to do the surfacing in early January and have the bridge open to traffic by mid-January. Further discussion next Monday.
Thursday morning there was a sheet of ice on about half of the Broad surface. Easy to spot the open water because of the heavy snowfall all day.
Ice in:
Lake level has been coming down from a high of 406 feet 10 days ago (jump up from 405 feet was the result of heavy rain for two days). It has taken longer than usual to bring the lake level down below 405 feet because the only water flow is through the old south side dam. The new north side dam is not yet ready to take over on lake level control. By next summer, all lake level control will be done by the new, northside dam but the old south side dam will remain in place, just resting after many years of service.
Ice out is 15 weeks away.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.