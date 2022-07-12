Calling all Freedom artists. It is time to prepare your submission to Freedom Gallery for 5th Annual Freedom Old Home Week exhibit. Rolling submission is July 13-27. For more information, leave text or voicemail for Barbara at (610) 762-2493.
The Freedom Historical Society presents "The White Mountain Huts: Past and Future" on July 20 at 7 pm via Zoom. This fascinating program is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities and is free and open to the public. The Appalachian Mountain Club’s hut sSystem is a unique institution in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
Presenter Allen Koop will explore how the huts and the people who built, maintain, and use them have formed a worldwide mountain society with its own history, traditions, and legends. Members of the Freedom Historical Society and the public are welcome and invited to register in advance to obtain Zoom access information for the presentation at freedomhistoricalsociety.org. For additional information call (603) 491-8347.
The 123rd Freedom Old Home Week will be held from Friday, July 29-Sunday, Aug. 7 and this year's theme is 'Celebrate Freedom". Committed volunteers have been busy building a program of events. Check out freedomoldhomeweek.com to view the schedule. Events are subject to change so check back regularly to see the most up to date version.
In keeping with tradition, the Old Home Week lawn party will be held on Friday, July 29, at 5 p.m. at the gallery with music by String Equinox. Bring an appetizer or dessert, and mingle with new and old friends. And why not join the parade? Sign up to walk as a group, decorate your bike or baby stroller, or enter a float. Fill out the form online and get creative in celebrating Freedom! The parade is Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m.
Congratulations to our grand marshals, Bill and Maureen Elliott. Grand marshals are recognized for their outstanding contributions to our community, including volunteerism and dedication to making Freedom a special place in which to live. Our entire community has benefited enormously from Bill and Maureen’s compassion and commitment to the betterment of Freedom, and it is an honor to recognize them as the 2022 FOHW grand marshals.
Collectively, Bill and Maureen have served Freedom in the following areas: Conservation Commission, Aquatic Invasive Species Committee, Freedom Planning Board, Freedom Community Club, FOHW Association, Freedom Public Library, Freedom Food Pantry, Freedom Village Store, and the Freedom Heritage Commission over their past 30 years here in Freedom.
Don't forget to purchase your 2022 FOHW merchandise! This year's artists are Ashton Ingham, age 12, who designed the T-shirt and hoodie, and Barbara McEvoy, who designed the commemorative tile. Read all about these artists on the FOHW website.
Be sure to stop in to visit the Freedom Historical Society's new summer exhibits. Featured exhibits highlight the businesses in Freedom Village during the 20th century and the people who ran them. The second exhibit features Freedom painters from 1970-2020. If you have not had the pleasure of admiring the FHS exhibits in the past, you are in for a treat. They are always well researched, artfully displayed, sometimes interactive, always interesting and led by knowledgeable volunteer docents. The Historical Society is open on Saturdays from 10-2 and Wednesdays from 10-12 or by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.