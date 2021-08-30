By Alexander Tessier
On Sept. 4, there will be a town-wide yard sale. Maps will be available showing the locations of many of the yard sales. The Effingham Historical Society at 1014 Province Lake Road is one of the places where people visiting can come find what they are looking for.
The South Effingham Church, also on Province Lake Road, will have a yard sale set up, too. The Effingham Public Library will have a book sale, and yard sale spaces that are available by donation. If you want to reserve a yard sale spot, please contact Katie McCarthy.
The Lord's Hill Meeting House will host a Labor Day bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 4. There will be homemade bread, freshly brewed coffee, and plenty of sundry sweets to satisfy anyone's sweet tooth. Additionally, Joel Cage will hold a live indoor concert at the Lord's Hill Meeting House from 2 to 4 p.m. There is no charge, but the event does accept donations. Hot dogs, snacks, and beverages will be for sale.
Sept 4 will also be the deadline of the Lord's Hill Meeting House Fall Bulb sale. Order bulbs at the Meeting House Saturday, from the website, at the Effingham Public Library, or through Heidi Foy to help make the event successful.
Effingham Elementary School will begin its 2021-2022 school year on Sept. 7. Breakfast and lunch will both continue to be provided to all students for free.
Every Saturday, the Effingham Public Library will host its weekly Story time at 10 a.m. There will be a different picture book for children to enjoy each week. Check their website for yoga sessions, a weekly coffee hour, and a monthly book club. On Sept. 2, the library will also host a kids movie night from 7 to 8 p.m. There will be popcorn and water for concessions. The movie will be shown outdoors, so please bring a blanket and/or a chair.
In September, there will be a fall day lily sale hosted by the Effingham Preservation Society to raise funds for the Historic Town Hall Project. Colorful lilies from Rivergate Garden will be available via pre-order. The Effingham Preservation Society sends its thanks to Sandy and John Finn for donating these plants from their property's fabulous flower collection. Be sure to watch for updates and a link to the day lily catalogue on the EffinghamPreservationSociety.org website!
Katherine Rhoda will be the event's special guest speaker on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Effingham Historical Society at 1014 Province Lake Road, and she will tell us about the Suffragettes Movement with song and prose. This event will be free, and light refreshments will be served. Donations are appreciated.
A bake sale also hosted by the Effingham Preservation Society will be held on Sept. 18 at the Drake Building from 9 a.m. to noon. Many baked goods, coffee, and community will be offered. The coffee is free for members. Membership costs $10. If you are interested in baking, please contact them at (603) 396-9979. Their September meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Drake Building. New members welcomed.
