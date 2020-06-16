Hey, how about these days of cooler, beautiful weather? Keep them coming and get rid of the bugs and we’ll all be happy, right?
This note comes from Thaire Bryant, Eaton town moderator: The governor and the secretary of state for New Hampshire have amended the voting regulations to allow anyone with a concern about the current COVID-19 pandemic to request an absentee ballot for both the state primary on Sept. 8 and the general election on Nov. 3.
Additionally, anyone wishing to register to vote can do so by mail as well. Applications and instructions to request absentee voting or voter registration will be available at the Eaton Post Office or can be obtained by emailing the town clerk (eatonnhtc@gmail.com) or by calling the town hall (603-447-2840). We will be open for in-person voting on both days, but by voting absentee you will be helping to keep our poll workers and our Town’s citizens much safer.
Unfortunately, after a discussion with Selectman Dick Fortin, our July 4 barbecue will not be taking place. (I kind of kidded with Dick about what is the problem of having more than 100 people all together under a tent crowded onto picnic tables, but we did totally agree that this would not be at all safe.)
I personally love this celebration because it brings so many family, friends and neighbors together in close proximity to reminisce and catch up on all the news. I send a thank you to Chris Kennedy and Tom Head, who would probably have been cooking burgers and dogs; to the Eaton Community Circle who would have been doing our set-ups and clean-ups; to all the townspeople who would have been bringing amazing and delicious foods to share; to John Hartman and crew who would have been setting up and taking down the tent.
This party always takes a whole village, and I am so sorry that we cannot have this celebration safely. Please celebrate your Fourth of July with your special people and be forever thankful that we live in this beautiful village in the United States of America. Amen.
Speaking of the Eaton Town Beach where we always have our barbecue, a few reminders from the beach guards, Lane Weathers and Suzanne Raiche. Our beach is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Restrictions are already in place about the number of people allowed safely on the beach. Make sure you have your pass with you every time you come down to stay.
The boat pull-in and takeout is well-marked. Those people may park on the road opposite or at the corner. In case of any problem or emergency at the beach, the guards have access to a telephone. When the beach closes at 6 p.m., the guardhouse will be shut down, so there will be no telephone available unless you go to someone’s house. Cellphone reception is iffy down there.
Also, if you want to smoke at our beach, please be considerate of others and keep a cup to put out and save your butts and take them home to dispose of. No one wants to be walking on someone’s cigarette butts. Remember, no pets are allowed at our beach for obvious reasons. Let’s make our beach a special and pristine place for all us. Have a great summer.
Here is some news from Linda and Dave Sorensen about their BerryKnoll Farm. For Berry update: “We hope this note finds everyone well. We are grateful to be fine. The red, black and champagne currants and the gooseberries have finished flowering and now with moisture, they will start getting larger. High bush blueberries are in flower now with lots of bumblebees for pollination. It looks like it will be an excellent crop. The new drip irrigation will help with the moisture but a good soaking rain is needed.”
For virus precautions: “A new, larger second table has been added to help keep checking out easier, quicker, and safer. We’re hoping to be able to stock up on hand sanitizer for the season, but BYO is a good idea. Masks will be required to keep from breathing on berries that eventually someone else may pick. (We don’t want to wear masks outside in August either, but we will.)
With 3 acres of berries, there should be plenty of space between people. We will spread out parking as well. We will be following the New Hampshire guidelines that are in place when August gets here, and we’ll send out our usual notice to you when picking starts. You can also check out BerryKnoll on our Facebook page. In the meantime, be well.”
In light of the recent serious accident of one of our New Hampshire Fish and Game officers who was chasing idiots on four-wheelers going way too fast on a path that is set for 25 miles per hour, an accident happened where he was thrown off his machine. What is the matter with people these days?
Follow the speed limits in your cars, trucks, ATVs; they are in place for everyone else’s safety. Slow down on the main roads and on the snowmobile paths. Your life could depend on it.
Keep ordering from the Eaton Village Store (603-447-2403) on weekends from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for breakfast and lunch. Continue to order take-out or try dining on the porch at the Snowvillage Inn, too (603-447-2818).
As far as I know, Tim and Bobby will open up the Inn at Crystal Lake and the Palmer House Pub on July 1. I can’t wait!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.