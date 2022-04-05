If it could just be 20 degrees warmer, it would be so welcoming to us all. Let the sun shine on us and in us to bring peace and harmony. At least the snow is almost gone. Let’s hope the grass will turn green soon and the flowers will flourish in the gardens. Welcome to spring.
Happy spring, chocolate lovers. One good thing Beth Griffin hopes you look forward to each month is her raw organic chocolate. This month’s selections celebrate renewal. There’s a little something for everyone, and you can mix and match selections to make the perfect gluten-free and dairy-free celebration basket for yourself or someone special. You can check it all out on Griffin’s website, Living the Plant Based Life, on Facebook. While you’re there, check out the Chocolate Club option which gives you three months of amazing chocolate and club-only specials. Guess what else? April 17 is Easter Sunday, which always makes me think of chocolate, and you?
Again this year, the Eaton Conservation Commission has funds available to pay part of the cost for Eaton children between the ages of 4 and 16 to attend Tin Mountain Conservation Center summer camps. If interested, contact Judy Fowler at (603) 447-5635 until May 10.
I would like to congratulate Guillermo Chavarria Burns on his excellent skiing this year. Proud parents, Alice Burns and Dilver Chavarria told me that Guiillermo made it to the States with the Cranmore Race Team and then advanced to the Piche Invitational. Great job, G-Man. We are all so proud of you, too.
Last Thursday, Johnny Edge and daughter September flew out to Smolan, Kan., in honor of Johnny’s best friend, Joel Wimer’s 70th birthday party. They really surprised Joel and I’m sure the party went on for days. Happy, happy, Joel.
Many of you have noticed the new sign at the Eaton Village Store, and if you have sat at the counter to enjoy a delicious meal, you may have noticed many old Eaton pictures on a little wall display at the counter.
All of this was done by Rose Valle’s brother Andy. You also may have met his wife Kate who works behind the counter usually on Saturday. Well, in case Rose and Bill ever wonder if this couple will do more store work, Andy and Kate sent the Valles a picture of themselves holding a big cardboard sign stating, “We will work for food.” I guess we have their answer.
By the way, all of the Valle crew plus Kevin and Lorraine Conklin joined Patricia McMurry and myself at the Jimmy Buffett Caribbean night a week ago Saturday at the Snowvillage Inn, and we all had a fabulous time. Rock on, Snowvillage Inn.
While the world seems to be falling apart, please sit quietly and pray for peace on Easter, April 17. Yes, Easter reminds us of jelly beans, colored eggs, baskets and chocolate eggs. I remember when I was little, my sister and I sometimes had a new dress, white socks and patent leather shoes and sometimes a spring coat to wear to church on Easter Sunday. Does anyone else remember that? Now, I want everyone to pray for peace and healing and love at this time. We all can use it.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
