Well, I had a somewhat startling thought today, during the snowstorm, as I drove for a good reason to North Conway. Every car and truck was driving slowly and carefully. That does not often happen because there is always some idiot pulling out in front of you, driving close behind you or passing on the snowy roads. I may never see this again, but thank you to all the drivers out Monday between 12:30 and 2 p.m. Seriously, this really made my day.
The sun is now out, and the snow/rain seems to have stopped. I’m happy for the ski areas and the skiers, and I hope we get another storm before February vacation. People are always asking me why I love snow. I don’t ski or ride snow machines (I used to), but I enjoy the gently falling snow on the ground, the trees and the fields. After all, it is winter in New Hampshire, and I’m totally looking forward to more snow. Sorry, people.
The Eaton town clerk/tax collector seeks a part-time deputy. Applicants must reside in Eaton and ideally be able to work Monday 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday 2 to 6 p.m., election days and conferences. Interested applicants must also be comfortable with computers, professional, custom service oriented and able to learn new programs. Kindness and a good sense of humor are a plus. The application for employment is available at eatonnh.org and may be submitted (no phone calls) to eatonnhtc@gmail.com or P.O. Box 118, Eaton, NH 03832 or directly to the town hall. Please remember that masks are required at the town hall.
In August, Eaton was chosen as one of the five New Hampshire towns to participate in the 2021 Community Conservation Cohort program. Five Eaton residents representing the conservation commission, the planning board and the select board had nine hours of online training. The outcome will be a presentation and discussion at the Eaton Town Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
I don’t know if you all noticed, but for a few years, the trees behind our beloved Little White Church were blocking that gorgeous view from the beach. In September, with the gracious permission from the owners of the land where the trees grew, and thanks for the generous gift of the N.H. Charitable Foundation and the Juan Sprague Memorial Gift Fund, the trees, some of which were threatening the church roof, were taken down and the view opened up again. Selectman Joyce Blue says, “Get your cameras ready!”
Two weeks ago, I gave a special thanks to all those residents who lit up the Christmas trees on Crystal Lake and Long Pond. I’d like to add a thanks to Wayne Bradbury, who lives right at the corner of Route 153 and my road, Ridge Road, for his still-lit colorful Christmas tree and to the little Santa hats on all of his bundled up trees along his driveway on Glines Hill Road. I just smile every time I see the lights and hats.
I am hoping many of you have seen all the changes at our Eaton Village Store. Thanks to Rose and Bill Valle, we now have delicious breakfast and lunch specials once again. I have been trying to order a new dish every time I eat there, which is fairly often since I’m in the post office, and I’ve been delighted with every morsel. Do stop in, look around at all the new gift items, check out the menu, and pull up a chair and enjoy. The lovely warm sunlight filters into the windows near the post office and sitting there basking in the sun with a cup of coffee is so refreshing. Try it this week.
The Eaton Village Store will be closed every Monday but other than a holiday, the post office will still be open. Normally, on Saturday afternoon, people may pick up mail, but not packages. This is also true on Sundays, like it has been in the past. Because Monday was the celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King, the post office was closed for packages from noon on Saturday until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, my decision. When the Valles get a special lock on the outside door, you will have more access to your mail.
I hope all the hopes and dreams that filled Rev. King will always be remembered and we need to open up our hearts to peace and love, not dissension and hate. Please do something nice for someone else every day and let’s bring back some happiness in our lives.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
