I guess normal November weather is back with us, so put on those sweaters and socks and boots and take a nice brisk walk.
I cannot believe it is almost Thanksgiving, especially with all the Christmas decorations and music on the radios blasting everywhere. I saw at least 20 big tins of Christmas cookies, already, in the Dollar Store.
If you are ordering Thanksgiving dinner from Snowvillage Inn in Eaton, you must call your order in by Tuesday, Nov. 17, for pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check out the Snowvillage Inn menu online for all the choices of extras. It will cost $59 for two, and dinners are offered for two, four, six or eight people. Remember, orders must be in by this Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Also at Snowvillage Inn, reservations are required for Thanksgiving Day with meals served from 1 to 5 p.m., and I would suggest you call very soon. While you are eating a delicious meal, look around at all the paintings hanging in the bar area and dining room.
Candace Maher and Steve Kull have chosen an interesting mixture of paintings with different styles and subjects. Steve has some landscapes and some wild abstracts, and Maher has Icelandic honoring, some fantasy landscapes, and a new banana peel series. Their amazing artwork will be at Snowvillage Inn until Dec. 31.
I know how important it is for all of us to be together during the holiday times, but please be very careful about large gatherings. Everyone needs to play it safe, meaning masks, remember the 6-foot rule, and probably you should not travel too far away.
You can order take-out meals and then eat all together in one place, safely. With the numbers of this COVID-19 virus going up everywhere, every single one of us must take precautions to keep all of us healthy and safe.
Have you been down to Little Field Farm stand recently on Route 153 before King Pine Ski Area? Along with Peter’s famous farm bread, French croissants, cinnamon rolls, cookies, lemon tarts, they have added New York-style pizza, homegrown, homemade for all to enjoy their healthy delicious food. They are open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (The pizza starts at noon.) Need some delicious squash, onions, and other vegetables? You can get it all at Little Field Farm.
Kate Armenio is making soup again. I think I ate her soups at least three or four times a week all winter, because they are so delicious, hearty and filled with vegetables, sometimes with chicken, sometimes sausage and always with unique blends of spices. You may place an order of Friday, Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with your soup, try their delectable smoked meat sandwiches, Reubens, grilled cheeses. Add in an iced coffee or iced tea and make a great meal to enjoy.
Since I did not write a column last week, I would like to sincerely thank all the veterans, those who are no longer with us, those who are fighting right now in squalid conditions, those who try to live day to day with PTSD from their years of being a soldier. If they did not make these sacrifices for all these years, we would not be celebrating Thanksgiving, would not be able to speak freely, would not have all the privileges we have, would not be able to vote, would not have the chance for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We owe Veterans, past, present, and future, for every freedom we have here in the United States. Please, do your part and thank them also.
Everyone in Eaton loves the Little White Church dominating the field and lake in back of it. As we are all anxiously awaiting the completion of our beloved steeple with the special bell, I find beauty in the wooden cross bars, the intricacy of the details of the way the bars are placed. Way to go, Thomas, and all who have helped out. I love looking up through the steeple right now with the blue sky above. Long live our Little White Church.
Welcome home, Alana. We are so glad you’re home. She still needs time and space to keep healing, but all of us here and elsewhere are so happy. We love you.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.