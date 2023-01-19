By Gail Prelli

The third annual vintage snowmobile ride sponsored by the New Hampshire Snowmobile Museum will be held at Bear Notch in Bartlett on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first ride to go out will leave at 8:30 a.m. from the parking lot on Bear Notch Road. No need for registration on your snowmobiles as long as you stay with the group since the museum has a permit from the State of New Hampshire for the event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.