The third annual vintage snowmobile ride sponsored by the New Hampshire Snowmobile Museum will be held at Bear Notch in Bartlett on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first ride to go out will leave at 8:30 a.m. from the parking lot on Bear Notch Road. No need for registration on your snowmobiles as long as you stay with the group since the museum has a permit from the State of New Hampshire for the event.
The length of the rides will depend on snow conditions on the trails. Rides average from 10 to 40 miles based on conditions. Guided rides continue to leave the parking lot throughout the day. Groups stop for an early lunch in town around 11 before heading out for afternoon rides. Spectators are welcome to stop and see the vintage sleds. Last year, there were approximately 25 different manufacturers represented by the vintage machines. Many of the sleds were produced in the mid-'70s through early '90s. If you have never seen the Alpine Model, single ski design of the Bombardier; this might be your chance.
People travel miles to bring the snowmobiles to this event. The furthest distance traveled last year was 250 miles. These snowmobile enthusiasts often have the matching snowsuits, gloves, helmets and paraphernalia to go with the antique machines. Talk a walk back in time and stop to see these snowmobiles right in our own backyard. Go to nhsnowmobilemuseum.com in case weather or trail condition force a cancellation.
The Bartlett Congregational Church continues to have Sunday service at 10 a.m. The congregants welcome neighbors to take the opportunity to join them for both the service and social gathering.
The service offers a time for relaxation from busy lives and offers opportunity for reflection, contemplation, singing and prayer. The social gathering following the service provides a time for neighbors and friends to gather and socialize over coffee, tea and goodies.
Dr. Anthony DeLuca will preach at the Bartlett Congregational Church for the next two Sundays. DeLuca combines his years of expertise as a professor, with his knowledge and understanding of religion, to guide congregants to consider how the scripture informs action.
His unique style of preaching empowers the listener to reflect, using his metaphors or analogies, he provides examples that empower the listener to make their own associations and understandings on the message within the scripture. Given that DeLuca is a neighbor, most of the associations are places everyone knows well, like Tuckerman’s and Jewell Trail.
