Did you know that a fire permit is required for any and all burning on your property? A permit can be obtained using the New Hampshire online fire permit system. Fire Chief Jeff Currier receives an immediate text and email each time a fire permit is applied for.
To obtain a permit, go to the town’s website at townofbartlettnh.org, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click on the link to the Bartlett Fire Department. The second download on that page will take you to a two-page letter from the chief explaining the process and your responsibility when acquiring a fire permit. Once you make sure that you qualify to apply for a permit, click on the link at the bottom of the letter. This will take you to the online application. If for any reason you are unable to access the online application, contact Currier at the Glen Fire Station at (603) 383-9555 or fire.chief@townofbartlettnh.org.
Please inform yourself about fire permits. As New Hampshire continues to experience drought conditions, we each have a responsibility to prevent forest fires, and a small fire can quickly become a problem if the regulations aren’t taken seriously. We want to protect our beautiful area and protect the men and women who volunteer to fight fires and keep us safe.
The website for the Bartlett Fire Department also has a link for the application for becoming a volunteer firefighter. Consider applying, even if you have no firefighting experience. There is a need for non-firefighting volunteers also. Upon acceptance you will be joining an active group of men and women who give their time to keep our community safe. They are truly some of Bartlett’s finest.
You can order 911 red reflective signs with your house number by contacting the Glen Fire Station at (603) 383-9555. Even if you have your house number posted on your house, consider obtaining the red reflective signs that are visible in the dark. These signs will allow firefighters, police and ambulance to find you faster, day or night. Our first responders are working hard to protect us. Let’s do all we can to help them.
In addition to firefighters, the Town of Bartlett is looking for a part-time zoning ordinance inspector. This individual can determine his or her hours of operation. A willingness to become familiar with the town’s zoning regulations is the main requirement.
The Bartlett/Jackson Transfer Station is in need of part-time and full-time employees. Contact the office of selectmen at (603) 356-2950 for more information.
Bartlett Recreation Department is selling veggie plants. Plants are $3 each as a fundraiser to help raise money. Perennials and flowers will also be available soon. Zucchini, summer squash, cucumbers, herbs, pickling cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, peppers and more.
Bartlett Rec is also forming a farmers’ market at the Morrell Family Community Complex. It will be held Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the complex for 15 weeks beginning June 4.
If you would like to join as a vendor let Bartlett Rec know. Otherwise, stop by and get your fresh farm eggs, homemade bread, Stoney’s Syrup and fresh veggies.
The mountain bike track remains closed for a couple more weeks. So please do not use it, we do not want to tear it up. When we take down the cones, we will let you know and then we can start up Mountain Bike Club. Thanks for your cooperation. Do not forget to get signed up for Jr. Golf. Great sport to learn.
I hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable vacation. I plan on lots of relaxation at home.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
