The town of Bartlett had an article raising $162,000 for the updating of all taxable property in town as required by law. Since property values are highly inflated at this time due to the active real estate market, they asked the state if they could delay the update but were told no, so on they went. This will be done in time for the 2022 tax bills.

This whole exercise is done to make sure as much as possible that everyone is paying their fair share of taxes. Letters with new assessments were mailed out on Aug. 15. Please read the letters carefully and follow the instructions in the letter as there are time sensitive deadlines. Hearings are by telephone only and appointments are required. They do not have the data at the town hall. Follow the instructions in the letter on how to access it. The information is also on the town website at www.townofbartlettnh.org on the selectmen's page.

