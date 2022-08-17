The town of Bartlett had an article raising $162,000 for the updating of all taxable property in town as required by law. Since property values are highly inflated at this time due to the active real estate market, they asked the state if they could delay the update but were told no, so on they went. This will be done in time for the 2022 tax bills.
This whole exercise is done to make sure as much as possible that everyone is paying their fair share of taxes. Letters with new assessments were mailed out on Aug. 15. Please read the letters carefully and follow the instructions in the letter as there are time sensitive deadlines. Hearings are by telephone only and appointments are required. They do not have the data at the town hall. Follow the instructions in the letter on how to access it. The information is also on the town website at www.townofbartlettnh.org on the selectmen's page.
They know there will be some major changes in value but please be courteous to the assessment staff and their employees when discussing your property. Please note that you should not try to estimate your next tax bill by multiplying your new assessment and the old tax rate as it will produce an erroneous tax amount. As the total value of the town has increased, the tax rate will drop proportionately. The newly established values will be implemented on the December tax bill.
Once again, the Bartlett Congregational Church had most of the pews filled with congregants eager to hear the Rev. Pojen Lee’s new perspective on familiar parables. Last Sunday, the sermon dug deeply into a new way to look at the parable of the The Shrewd Manager.
Special music from Tom and Roxana Velardi was well received by all, as was the special violin and organ music shared by Sandy Hatch and Ellen Hayes. A social hour and refection session followed the service. Lee asked the group to reflect on the message and give feedback. A lively, positive and interactive discussion ensued with individuals sharing ideas they had based on the sermon as well as their personal reaction to the message.
Lee continues the series on a new look at the familiar parables by using two scripture readings: Luke chapter 1, verses 11-32, and Luke chapter 15, verses 1-7. The title of the sermon is "A new look at The Prodigal Son and The Lost Sheep." All are welcome to join the congregants for the special service led by Lee as well as the interactive discussion during social hour. Familiar hymns are a part of the service as well as a special anthem by the choir.
The Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry is moving. As of Sept. 3, the pantry will be located at 9 Dundee Road in Intervale (off Route 16A, the former location of the Faith Bible Church).
The pantry is open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The new location is accessible to all. No proof of need required. For more information, contact Brenda (603) 383-9246 or email bartlettjacksonfoodpantry@gmail.com.
I hope everyone gets a chance to enjoy the last few weeks of summer. It sure has gone by quickly. School will be back in session soon. I definitely look forward to seeing the kids. This will be my 23rd year at the school. I definitely feel like the OG of the school. Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.