The Bartlett Public Library will be offering knit night on the first and third Monday of the month. The next gathering will be Monday, April 18, between 6 and 8 p.m., drop in anytime and bring whatever project you might be working on or bring something new and find some inspiration and motivation from the group. They hope to see you there.
Bartlett Congregational Church will welcome the Rev. Jonah Meyers to the pulpit for the Easter Sunday service on Sunday, April 17, at 10 a.m. Meyers is a hospice chaplain in Connecticut considering moving to the pulpit.
The congregants are eager to hear his sermon based on the familiar biblical reference from Matthew, Chapter 28, verses 1-10. Easter hymns will be plentiful as everyone is encouraged to raise their voice in joyous celebration.
The sanctuary will be adorned with over 25 Easter lilies given in honor or memory of loved ones. All are welcome to attend the service and stay for a social hour following.
Over the next few weeks, the church will be having the opportunity to hear several ministers who have expressed interest in the church. It is a very exciting time for the Bartlett Church.
The growing number of congregants each Sunday, combined with the increased activities being offered at the church, all show the church’s strong presence in the village.
On Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the Bartlett Congregational Church, Bartlett Historical Society will host a presentation by Col. (retired) Raymond Hodgkins. Hodgkins will be talking about the history of his family in Bartlett and about their proud history of military service to the country as well as his own extensive background in the Army.
As a part of the presentation, Hodgkins plans to have several items from his own military career as well as his family's service career on display. This should be an interesting presentation that not only covers Bartlett history but the service of this family to the country.
All are welcome as the event is open to the public. There is no admission fee to the presentation but donations are gratefully accepted at the door. All donations will be directed to the Bartlett Historical Society Bartlett History Museum renovation fund.
I hope everyone has a great week and please stay safe.
