A very special thank you to Amy Deshais for writing the Bartlett column for so many years. Gathering information from organizations and meeting deadlines is not an easy task. However, Deshais was able to do this job and ensure everyone knew what was happening in Bartlett. Thank you, for all your years of service. You will be missed.
In an attempt to keep everyone aware of the news of the town, Gail Prelli has volunteered to take on this important role. Gail and her husband have had a home in Bartlett for almost 20 years, but just recently became full-time residents.
She does not have all the contacts for all the local organizations and would like to ensure the information of their events are included in the column. Send information that you would like included in the Bartlett Town Column to Gail at gprelli@snet.net or call her at (860) 307-9172.
Knitting and needleworking neighbors and friends gather at the Bartlett Public Library every other Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. The gathering provides opportunities to discuss the latest books, share projects and get ideas and help from friends while stitching away. All are welcome to join. Bring your knitting or needlework project and enjoy the camaraderie of friends. Eight folks gathered on Monday, Jan. 9. The next time the group meets is Monday, Jan 23.
The Bartlett Union Congregational Church sends greetings and good wishes to everyone in the community and invites them to join in the weekly service of spirituality, music and fellowship. The Sunday service is at 10 a.m. The service is followed by a social hour where friends and neighbors meet for coffee and conversation.
Last week's inspirational sermon on "Resiliency" was delivered by Dr. Anthony DeLuca, It is always a pleasure when DeLuca, who is our neighbor and friend, delivers the Sunday sermon. Members of the congregation appreciate the way in which he blends his interests in religion, politics and culture. His approach enables people to engage in thoughtful reflection on the issues and problems we confront on a daily basis. DeLuca returns to the church this week to deliver a sermon entitled “In God We Trust.”
