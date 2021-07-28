The Bartlett Historical Society will be sponsoring a presentation focusing on the history and responsibilities of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department on Monday, Aug, 9, at 7 p.m. at the Union Congregational Church in Bartlett at the corner of Route 302 and Albany Avenue (aka Bear Notch Road).
Conservation Officer Lt. Alex Lopashanski, will give a presentation on the Fish and Game Department. We’ve seen our Fish and Game conservation officers on the television program "Northwoods Law," Lopashanski will take us beyond the television program and the law enforcement aspect of the department.
Lopashanski will be talking about the history of the department as well as the overall responsibilities of the department in general. There will be time for questions and answers as well. Please join us for this presentation.
The presentation is open to the public. There is no admission charge but the historical society greatly appreciates all donations made by attendees at the door on the night of the presentation.
All donations are directed to the historical society’s project to renovate the former St. Joseph Church building, transforming it into the Bartlett History Museum. Bartlett Historical Society is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization. Donations may be tax deductible. We’ll also have tickets available for our patriotic quilt raffle.
Bartlett Congregational Church has reopened its doors after being closed due to the pandemic.
Well-known area pastor the Rev. Pojen Lee has agreed to come to the Bartlett Church as a guest minister for six weeks Sunday, Aug. 1 through Sept. 5. As guest preacher, Lee intends to bring forth a series of life's major issues throughout his Sunday services. Lee has been working with the Bartlett Congregational Church to guide the reopening. His message and vision include making a church a warm and welcoming community of faith for all.
On Wednesday, Aug. 4, Trail’s End will be holding cones for a cause to benefit the Bartlett Fire Fighter’s Association. This is a wonderful cause and the funds are used for needed equipment. Please come out and enjoy some ice cream, Bartlett Fire Fighter’s Association will be selling T-shirts as well. Hope to see you then.
My college roommates are coming up this Sunday for a week. I am very excited. We did not get to go last year and definitely need the time away. Lots of shopping and eating out and just plain relaxing by the pool. I hope everyone has a great week.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais18@gmail.com.
