The Town of Bartlett and Bartlett Recreation will be hosting a virtual Fourth of July parade this year. Prizes will be awarded.
The only changes are that the floats category will be expanded to include porches, houses, barns, etc. The top prize is $150, then $100, $75, $50 and $25.
Other categories include bikes, walkers, animals, motorcycles, cars, unusual and others. These will yield a cash prize from $5 to $25 in each of the categories for the top five winners.
The process is simple. Decorate your heart out and send the rec department your photo, name and address to bartlettrec@gmail.com.
Bartlett Rec will number them and make a video to post to Bartlett Rec’s Facebook page on the Fourth of July. Then the voting will begin, everyone can vote. All they do is put the number of the picture or video in the comments and the one that has the most votes will win.
The deadline for entry is June 30.
The Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry, located at the Glen Baptist Church on Route 302 in Glen, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Times are definitely tight right now, and the food pantry is there if you need them.
The Bartlett Firefighter’s Association would like to compile a more comprehensive list of former firefighters who are buried in town.
If you know of someone who was a firefighter and is buried in town, especially Bartlett Village, email me their name to adeshais18@gmail.com so that we can make sure we have them on our list.
It sure will be strange not having a Fourth of July parade this year. It is something I look forward to every year. It seems the world changed overnight, and we are still waiting to wake up and realize it was all just a mistake, but that is definitely not the case.
Please be safe and wear a mask for the protection of others; you do not know who they have in their lives or what they are dealing with in their own lives. If you can bring a smile to someone’s day now is definitely the time to do so.
I am always looking for items to put in the Bartlett Town Column. If you have any news or events you would like me to include please email me.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.