The Bartlett Historical Society will be the beneficiary of a dining benefit event hosted by the Black Cap Grille at 1485 White Mountain Highway in North Conway on Thursday, Dec, 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. Black Cap Grille will donate 10 percent of the evening’s meal receipts to the historical society.
Additionally, the historical society will hold a raffle that includes several items, including some handmade craft items. All would make great Christmas gifts. All of the funds raised from this event, those donated by Black Cap Grille and the raffle receipts, will be directed to the Bartlett Historical Society’s Museum Fund for the renovation and transformation of the former St. Joseph Church in Bartlett into the Bartlett History Museum.
The event is open to the public and all are welcome to this dining event. Have an evening out to dinner at a great local restaurant, bring a friend or two and enjoy some good company while helping support a local non-profit organization in the process.
The Bartlett/Jackson dump store is updating their policy regarding furniture and other large items. There has consistently been a substantial amount of furniture and other large items left at the dump store that do not find new homes. This necessitates the employees taking the items to the construction debris dumpsters, where the towns pay to haul them away. Starting Monday, Dec. 13, furniture and related items will be subject to the same fees as construction debris. The attendant will check your items and collect your fee. Items may still be placed in the dump store after the fee has been paid.
A reminder that Evelyn Bailey’s celebration of life service will be held at the Bartlett Congregational Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, followed by a luncheon. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Pojen Lee and Geraldine Tilton, pastor of the First Church of Christ.
As a member of the choir and singing all of her life, the service will include many of Evelyn’s favorite hymns. Come and enjoy “In the Garden,” “Mansion Over the Hilltop” and an instrumental rendition of “Ave Maria.”
In addition to a church filled with all of Evelyn’s family and friends, expect to see poinsettias everywhere. Filling the church with these beautiful Christmas flowers was a special project Evelyn took on every Christmas; a tradition important to continue.
The Bartlett Congregational Church will celebrate the second Sunday of Advent with the lighting of the second advent candle: peace. On Sunday, Dec. 5, will also be communion Sunday. COVID precautions provide congregants with sealed juice and bread.
The Rev. Lee will continue his series of sermons on the Truths of the Christ. This Sunday’s sermon is “The Magical Purses.” Familiar carols, including, “What Child is This?” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Angels from the Realm of Glory,” will be sung by all. We are getting into Christmas sentiment by and by, all are welcome to join the glad tiding and fellowship.
I hope everyone has a great week.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.