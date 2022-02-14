The selectmen met Wednesday, Feb. 2, with Kathy Golding, Jennifer Spofford, Kelly Robitaille, Kelley Collins along with Road Agent Curtis Coleman and resident Dorothy Solomon in attendance.
Among the items taken up at the meeting was the decision to have Valley Vision record the various sessions held during the year, thus no longer using the present streaming system that does not work well.
Once the selectmen’s meeting was over, selectmen held the public hearing on the budget. Among the changes made was to increase the videoing of meetings and move the library funding from a Warrant article back to the operating budget. Petitions are available for review in the Selectmen’s Office. The operating budget was amended to $751,483 which is $4,515 less than the 2021. The Warrant Article this year, including all petition articles is $14,500 less than 2021.
The Supervisors of the Checklist will hold a session at Albany Town Hall on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10-10:30 a.m. to accept applications for new voter registrations or corrections to the voter checklist. Please bring proof of identity, age, citizenship and residency. Proof can be either by document such as a utility bill in your name or sworn affidavits.
Saturday, Feb. 26, is the last day the town clerk can accept voter registration applications for town meeting day. (Voters may register on election day for all town elections.) Supervisors will hold session for correction of checklist prior to annual meeting.
Gibson Center: Need a ride in the valley? You can call to schedule a door-to-door ride by calling Penny at (603) 356-3231 at least 24 hours before your trip. These rides can be for lunch or programs at the Center or for medical appointments, shopping, banking, going to the beauty parlor, etc.
AARP Tax Aide Service has moved to the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway. Schedule your appointment by calling 211 and giving them your ZIP code and name. You can schedule your ride there by calling Penny.
Please stay well, keep happy and remember winter will end and then there’s spring.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
