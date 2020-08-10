Important notice: As you no doubt are aware, there are two upcoming elections; a state primary in September and a presidential election in November. Given the conditions under which we presently live (COVID-19 pandemic), it is recommended that voters request absentee ballots for these elections. You can go online to albanynh.com to download an absentee ballot. You may also request a ballot directly from the town clerk by email or by following the protocol directed when you go online.
The supervisors of the checklist will be holding a session on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Albany Town Hall from 6:30 to 7 p.m. for voter registration only. Any changes to party affiliation may not be completed until after the Sept. 8 State Primary Election.
Applicants for voter registration must bring proof of identity, age, citizenship and domicile. Qualified applicants who do not possess proof, or do not bring proof with them, may register if they sign an affidavit attesting to their qualifications for identity, age and citizenship.
For those who cannot attend this session, forms are available online at sos/nh/gov. Submit the application to your town clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
At the Aug. 5 selectmen’s meeting, the usual people were in attendance or on the conference call-in line. The selectmen discussed the problem on Passaconaway Road and Lower Falls where two to three times as many people have been showing up. The sheriff’s department has been patrolling. Tickets have been issued for illegal camping, campfires, consuming alcohol and generally causing fire hazards. The U.S. Forest Service will be working with the sheriff’s department to bring things under control.
Peter DonKonics will be attending the Aug. 12 selectmen’s meeting to discuss the Albany Chapel’s current status and future use. If you have any ideas to offer, please physically attend the meeting or call in. Calling number is (480) 660-5317; the code is 540682.
Librarian David Smolen is scheduled to attend the Aug. 19 selectmen’s meeting to discuss the policy for vouchers and library cards.
Hazardous Waste Day at the Transfer Station will be Sept. 26 from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Gibson Center: Pick-up lunches available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day.
Mountain Top Music: Love Rock ’n’ roll? Check out the series of talks on its origins in the ’50s and ’60s available at mountaintopmusic.org through Sept. 14.
Jackson Art Studio is running outdoor art camp under tents for kids and adults until it gets too cold outside. At that point they will switch to Zoom classes. For more information, contact Melanie Leavitt at the Art Studio directly.
Do you worry about phishing emails? These are emails that appear to come from an address you recognize but you still suspect they’re not real. If you responded to a fraudulent email, alert your bank and/or credit card company. If you think you’ve been scammed, file a complaint at ftc.gov. To learn other ways to avoid email scams and deal with fraudulent emails go to: ftc.gov/spam. A spam blocker is also a good idea. Apps such as RoboKiller stop spam callers.
Unbelievably the summer is coming to an end. Try to get out (safely) while the good weather prevails. Have a great time.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
