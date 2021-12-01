There was a selectmen’s meeting on Nov. 17 with Chair Kathy Golding in attendance. Selectman Rob Nadler is still home recovering from an illness and Selectman Jennifer Spofford phoned in due to an illness. Town Administrator Kelley Collins was at the meeting taking notes and Road Agent Curtis Coleman and resident Dorothy Solomon were in the audience.
Among the items dealt with was the appointment of Katelyn Quint as deputy town clerk/tax collector.
There was a public hearing regarding Albany’s acceptance of the second half of the ARPA grant. The selectmen voted to accept the funds in the amount of $39,311.04.
Along with Coleman, the board reviewed the Highway Department budget for 2021 and Curtis’ recommendations for 2022. Though the budget is the same, some line items were adjusted to more accurately reflect the town’s need. The selectmen were advised that Nickerson Road would be paved the next day. Coleman plans to ask for a warrant article to work on Bald Hill Road up to Stacey Lane and finish Drake Hill Road. He said there was a saving of $50,000 this year in the amount of paving done. He will be requesting another $100,000 to continue the paving work in 2022.
The board of selectmen agreed on a wage increase Collins and a second week of paid time leave.
Reminder: Memorial Hospital COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open to all age 5 and older. Appointments are preferred for initial COVID vaccinations or boosters but are not required. Booster shots are given to those eligible patients who received their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their initial doses. A booster for those who received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available two months after the initial dose. Make sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to your booster appointment. Call (603) 356-0673 to make your appointment.
Gibson Center: There is a special Christmas lunch on Dec. 15 at 11:30 a.m. The National WWII Museum in New Orleans will offer a free virtual field trip to see “The Road to Pearl Harbor” for the 80th anniversary of this day that lives in infamy. It’s open to all with priority to veterans.
Library: Friday, Dec. 10, at noon, health insurance navigator Soyla Hernandez will meet with attendees to answer insurance questions in the Ham Community Room.
Mountain Top Music has some exciting musical events coming up in December. There’s jazz, Cold River Holiday Show and A Reed Organ Christmas. The Majestic Cafe is open and serves beer, wine, water and ginger ale before music starts and during intermission. Get your tickets by calling (603) 447-4737.
Thanksgiving Day is a time to celebrate with family and friends. Arthur and Mary Leavitt opened their home to family. Bethanie Leavitt Plumber, Doug Leavitt, Scott Leavitt and Terry Leavitt all joined their parents for the happy occasion, bringing food and love to all.
As we begin the last month of 2021, let’s try to make it end in peace, joy and happiness. It’s been a tough year. Pray for a joyous new year.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
