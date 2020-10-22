FRYEBURG, Maine — Virtual workshops about strengthening Fryeburg’s downtown and outdoor economy will be held from Oct. 26-30.
The town of Fryeburg, Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission are hosting the workshops with help from Fryeburg Business Association.
The Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Virtual Workshop will focus on growing Fryeburg’s outdoor recreation economy and revitalizing the downtown.
The event is structured as a series of six interconnected video conference sessions spaced over a one-week period.
To register and view the schedule, go to tinyurl.com/y4f2ufhl or contact Kelsey Pelton, Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, at kpelton@smpdc.org or (207) 571-7065.
After registration, event conferencing links, program information, participation instructions, and other handouts will be sent to you by email prior to the first session.
The RERC Fryeburg Local Steering Committee consists of Katie Haley, Town Manager, Town of Fryeburg; Paul Schumacher, executive director, Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission; Kelsey Pelton, economic and environmental specialist/economic recovery coordinator, Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission; Rick Buzzell, rec director, Town of Fryeburg; and Holly Foster, secretary, Fryeburg Business Association.
The sessions will be 1-2 hours long, with breaks in between. Community members are encouraged to join, with a priority on the first and last sessions, which are Monday, Oct. 26, from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 30, from 2-3:30 p.m.
Session 1, “Community Vision and Values and Peer Inspiration,” will provide context for the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities planning assistance process in Fryeburg, uncover the community’s vision and values for outdoor recreation and downtown revitalization, and explore examples of similar work from peer communities.
Session 2 will consist of small group exercises. It will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, 9-10:30 a.m. Small working group exercises stimulate thought and exchange around the goals to help prep for action brainstorming.
Session 3, “Action Brainstorming,” will run Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 2-3:30 p.m. Participants will generate ideas for actions to support each community goal using a shared Google doc.
Session 4, “Action Prioritization,” will run Wednesday, Oct. 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Participants will review all proposed actions for each of the goals and prioritize those that are most important and/or need to happen sooner rather than later.
Session 5, “Action Planning,” will run Friday, Oct. 30, 9-11 a.m. Participants work in small groups in breakout rooms to detail key actions under each goal with leads, support roles, time frame, metrics of success, and more.
This is the part of the process most critical for determining what will happen to support the community’s goals, why each action is important, who will need to be involved, how long actions will take, and what resources are available and needed for success.
Session 6 is the “wrap-up.” It will run Friday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Each goal breakout room reports out on the results of the action planning session and collects feedback from the group.
Next steps will be reviewed prior to the conclusion of the workshop and this phase of the technical assistance.
