Join Green Mountain Conservation Group, the Chocorua Lake Conservancy and the Cook Memorial Library for a virtual program with Anne Jennison an Abenaki storytellers from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
During this Zoom event, she will share a few of her favorite traditional Native American stories in a performance called “Abenaki Tales from the Northeast Woodlands.”
This interactive performance will include an introduction with a traditional Abenaki greeting song and a brief explanation of some Abenaki storytelling traditions, followed by several of Anne’s favorite Abenaki stories. The performance will be followed by a brief Q & A session.
Jennison is a traditional Native American storyteller with both European and Abenaki heritage. Anne’s storytelling skills have been polished by more than 30 years of experience sharing stories with audiences of all kinds.
Jennison also brings a wealth of cultural and historical knowledge to enrich her retelling of timeless Northeast Woodlands Native American stories. She is listed on the N.H. Traditional Artists Roster as a traditional Abenaki Storyteller & craftsperson.
Jennison is also a member of both the N.H. Commission on Native American Affairs and the Indigenous N.H. Collaborative Collective. Additionally, Jennison is an affiliate faculty member for the UNH Native American and Indigenous Studies (NAIS) Minor and a co-creator of the “People of the Dawnland” interpretive exhibit about the Abenaki/Wabanaki peoples at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. For more info about Jennison, go to annejennison.com
To pre-register for this program, go to gmcg.org.
