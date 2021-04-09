BARTLETT — Mount Washington Valley Promotions will be bringing another unique fundraising event to the public with the Pawsitively Purrfect Pet Pageant, a showcase of furry, fuzzy, scaly sidekicks.
There are five categories to choose from: Puppy Prowl, Catwalk, Something Else Stroll, Talent and Best Dressed.
The cost to enter is $10 per pet, per category. Participants will submit a 15-second video of your pet strutting their stuff or performing their unique talent. Each contestant will be numbered and compiled into a video program.
Viewers will vote for their favorites through Facebook. There will be a one-week window for voting. Submissions are due by April 30 with Facebook viewing and voting open from May 9-15.
Entry fees should be paid through the PayPal link at valleypromotions.net, and videos sent through Messenger or email.
Each category will have a winner, with prizes awarded from local businesses. Watch for those details.
Email valleypromotions@gmail.com or Facebook Message Lisa Valleypromos DuFault to sign up.
