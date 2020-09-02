CONWAY — Join Joel Rhymer and Upper Saco Valley Land Trust staff members for a canoe outing on Conway Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meet at the Conway Lake Beach and Boat Ramp at 414 Mill St. in Center Conway.
Participants will paddle to Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s Long Island Preserve and cross the lake toward several easements. Bring binoculars to look for wildlife along the way.
This event is part of the land trust’s ongoing Easement Exploration Series. Many of these are open to the public, but because of social distancing, this outing will be for Upper Saco Valley Land Trust members only.
The event is limited to 20 individuals so sign up early.
For membership options go to usvlt.org and click on the “What You Can Do” drop-down menu.
Bring your own canoe or kayak and personal flotation device. If you don’t have a boat and would still like to join, reach out because the land trust may be able to provide some at no cost.
Drinking water and snacks are advised.
Please email info@usvlt.org to preregister.
