CONWAY — Join the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust for an outing on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to noon.
USVLT president and land surveyor Doug Burnell will lead a history tour focused on the White Mountain Mineral Spring. The tour will start at the Mineral Springhouse on the campus of Kennett High School, and then head up to the spring source on land that we hope will soon become part of the Pine Hill Community Forest.
Purchased in 2018, the Pine Hill Community Forest is a 465-acre tract in the middle of Conway, adjacent to Kennett High School. Now, USVLT hopes to add another 135 acres (the “Expansion property”) to this incredible community resource. As part of his tour, Doug will also outline the Land Trust's plans for new trails and other aspects of managing this soon-to-be 600-acre preserve, while looping up and along a once-proposed housing-development roadway, which will soon be part of a multi-use trail network.
The Pine Hill Expansion property will expand the Community Forest in size by 30 percent. Adding in this piece of land will significantly improve the protection of habitat for plant and animal species and will greatly enhance the Community Forest's opportunities for outdoor education, transportation, and recreation. To learn more about the Pine Hill Community Forest Expansion project: usvlt.org/pine-hill-expansion-project.
Burnell says, “We will gather at a pleasant spot overlooking the 'showcase' White Mountain Mineral Springhouse to talk about the history of this backwater area in the heart of Conway, then strike out to discover the sites of the bottling plant and its separate spring, and loop up around the east flank of Pine Hill and along the roadway roughed out to access proposed view lots looking down on Kennett High School, now the spine of USVLT's 135-acre expansion of the Pine Hill Community Forest.”
USVLT is currently raising funds to purchase the 135-acre addition through its “20 Years and Onward” capital campaign. This campaign will also help purchase the Dundee Community Forest in Jackson and Bartlett, as well as seed a capital reserve fund for future stewardship work on all of USVLT’s preserves and easement properties.
As recently announced in The Conway Daily Sun, the campaign just passed the 80 percent threshold, with more than $5.1 million now committed from government grants and individual donors. The full campaign goal is just shy of $6 million. If you have not yet pledged your support for the campaign, and would like to do so, go to usvlt.org/capital-campaign.
Space is limited. Reservations required. Email info@usvlt.org to register.
This event is part of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s ongoing Easement Exploration Series. For more information, email info@usvlt.org.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our motto is “Preserving Land for Community Benefit.”
USVLT has completed 74 conservation projects since 2001, totaling over 12,800 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, and Madison in New Hampshire, and Brownfield, Denmark, and Fryeburg in Maine.
Learn more about the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust by calling (603) 662-0008 or go to usvlt.org.
