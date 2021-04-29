ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s Author Series will be welcoming Kerri Arsenault, author of award-winning “Milltown, Reckoning with What Remains” on Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m.
Go to tinmountain.org for the program link.
Arsenault was born and raised in the rural town of Mexico, Maine. Mexico, like many other towns that grew up on the banks of rivers, revolved around a mill. In this case, it was a paper mill.
The mill provided jobs for many people in town and those that didn’t work in the mill, worked in the businesses that came to support those that worked in the mills — the grocery store, furniture store, doctors, dentists and, yes, even the funeral director.
Playgrounds, churches, local parks and more benefitted from the generosity of the mill and some bear the name of the mill founder. A marble bust of the mill founder, Hugh J Chisholm sits in the lobby of the town hall. What we come to learn through the pages of Milltown, is that the very mill that brought the towns of Rumford, Maine, and Mexico, Maine, to life, may be the cause of their death and demise.
After enjoying what Arsenault describes as a happy childhood, she leaves for college, gets married and only by getting out of Mexico, does she really begin to look back and in, carefully and closely at the town.
An in depth look at her family tree reveals the shocking truth that her father, grandfather and great-grandfather all died of cancer — and they all worked at the mill.
The more she learns the more she digs and the more she digs, the more she unearths about the relationship to the town and the mill. She takes the reader along on her journey, complete with plenty of dead ends due to untimely deaths or destruction of records, to understand how the pieces of her family, the mill, the environmental studies — and the obituaries — all fit together.
Part memoirist, part investigative journalist, Arsenault spends years interviewing long-time town residents as well as scientific experts including Stephen Lester, the science director at the Center for Health, Environment and Justice. She combs through decades of documents and reads everything from the journals of the town doctor to EPA documents, both published and — more interesting — unpublished.
“A sweeping, brutal exposé of American corporations ruining natural resources, poisoning the environment, endangering the health and safety of the working class, and hiding and denying their crimes," Kate Christensen, author of "The Great Man," said. "This book is full of love and sadness. It’s also breathtakingly wide-ranging, cogently angry, brilliantly written, harrowing, heartbreaking, urgent, and timely. I can’t forget it.”
Arsenault serves on the board of the National Book Critics Circle, is the book review editor at Orion magazine, and is a contributing editor at Lit Hub. Arsenault received her MFA in creative writing from The New School and studied in Malmö University’s Communication for Development master’s progamme.
Her writing has appeared in Freeman’s, Lit Hub, Oprah.com, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, and Air Mail, among other publications. She lives in New England. "Mill Town" is her first book.
To learn more about Arsenault, go to kerri-arsenault.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.