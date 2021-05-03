ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting the field program "Birding in the Bog" on Saturdays, May 8, through May 29, at 7 a.m.
Join birders of all levels on this weekly bird walk through the bog and view the rich diversity of bird life that makes its way north or rest or next. Bring binoculars (or borrow ours), rubber boots, and a snack.
Advance registration required. Register online at www.tinmountain.org
Tin Mountain will be presenting Kerri Arsenault discussing her book "Mill Town" in an online Author Series event sponsored by the King Foundationon Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m.
Kerri Arsenault grew up in the western Maine mill town of Mexico on the banks of the Androscoggin River. For over a century, the community relied on the mill for its livelihood. An inquiry into her family’s genealogy led Arsenault on a journey and inquiry to investigate the mill’s impact on the community’s history and health.
"Mill Town" explores the relationships between livelihood, lives and the environmental impact in the face of economic growth and survival. Join in the discussion with this award-winning author.
Go to tinmountain.org for the link.
