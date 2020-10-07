ALBANY — Are you prepared for the next power outage? In advance of the winter season, Tin Mountain will be offering “Emergency Preparedness: Back-Up Power for Homeowners,” a two-part program on emergency preparedness, focusing on back-up power supplies.
A panel of industry professionals representing utility companies, electricians, gas, and solar will present viewers with information every homeowner should know about how to “weather the storm” of no electricity.
Part I of the program on Oct. 15 will focus on what homeowners need to know about their specific systems to better plan for power outages. Russ Lanoie of Rural Home Technology will present viewers with a list of what appliances may or may not work during an outage, regardless of their primary power source.
Lanoie will also cover how to prioritize appliances and devices necessary for back up and what sources you may already have that could serve as a make-do power source. A list of what homeowners should know about their individual systems to more effectively utilize the second night of the program will also be provided.
Part II of the program on Oct. 22 will focus on comparing generators with battery back-up systems, including Tesla Powerwalls.
Viewers will be presented with considerations for purchasing, installing, running and maintaining all of these power back-up systems. What is their lifespan, how often do they need to be exercised when not in use, what are the overall cost and safety considerations, and how long will they provide power during an outage? These questions and others from participants will be addressed.
Join Tin Mountain for this two-part program presented through the virtual format of Zoom at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 22. Both programs will be recorded for future viewing.
For information on how to access the program link, go to tinmountain.org, email nbeem@tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991.
There is suggested donation of $5 per person; free for Tin Mountain members.
