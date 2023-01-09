ALBANY — The Nature Learning Center at Tin Mountain Conservation is open on most Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for weekend programs. Trails are always open so bring a friend and come take a walk on the trails. The trails remain open but the building may be closed for a rental, so check the website.

Snowshoe rentals are available until 1:30 pm. Snowshoe rentals cost $15 a day.

