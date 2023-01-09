ALBANY — The Nature Learning Center at Tin Mountain Conservation is open on most Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for weekend programs. Trails are always open so bring a friend and come take a walk on the trails. The trails remain open but the building may be closed for a rental, so check the website.
Snowshoe rentals are available until 1:30 pm. Snowshoe rentals cost $15 a day.
There will be a snowshoe hike on Sunday, Jan, 15, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Join Heather McKendry for a guided snowshoe hike on the trails around Tin Mountain. Look for tracks, signs of wildlife and more on this fun winter adventure.
The program is free for members, $15 per person for non-members or $25 per household. There is a $5 snowshoe rental.
The in-person program "An Evening with Bill McKibben" will be presented on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.
McKibben is an environmental activist, educator and author of numerous books, including "The End of Nature" and, most recently, "The Flag, the Cross and the Station Wagon." He is the founder of Third Act, which organizes people over the age of 60 for action on climate and justice and the co-founder of 350.org, the first global grassroots climate campaign.
Reservations are required. The program is $15 for member, and $25 non-member. Early registration available Jan. 2-10 for members.
The field program "North Country Astronomy: Moose Brook State Park" will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 p.m.
This will be an evening of star gazing and an introduction to the winter sky. Participants will be able to see and learn about the Zodiac constellations, the northern constellations, and southern ski sights such as Orion and the Orion Nebula. Also,get a good look through a telescope at bright Jupiter and the brilliant red Mars. Cold Winter nights make for the clearest and darkest skies of the year.
Tin Mountain’s North Country Nature Programs are sponsored in part by the Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund at the NH Charitable Foundation and the Glen House Hotel.
