ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting online nature programs and field trips in July and August.
Naturalist-led hikes in Jackson are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon July and August.
Join one of Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s naturalists for weekly hikes at the Jackson Field Station property. Highlights include visiting the summit of Tin Mountain for the awesome views, exploring an abandoned tin mine and learning about the history of the property while visiting a historic homestead. You’ll also enjoy seeing the ponds that dot the property.
Along the way the naturalist will identify plants, trees and point out animal sign. Participants of all ages are welcome. Advance registration is required.
Go to tinmountain.org to register online or call (603) 447-6991.
The field program “Garden Pollinators” is Thursday, July 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Join Tin Mountain for this unique garden pollinator field program led by Debar Marnich, soil conservationist with NRCS and Alina Harris, integrated pest and pollinator management specialist with the Xerces Society. Advance registration is required. Go to tinmountain.org to register or call (603) 447-6991.
The field program “Umbagog Canoe Trip” will be on Saturday, July 31, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ply the waters of Lake Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge where loons, bald eagles, osprey and moose abound. Bring binoculars and a hearty lunch. Use your own canoe/kayak or borrow one for Tin Mountain. Space is limited. Advance registration required. Go to tinmountain.org to register online or call (603) 447-6991.
North Country Nature Programs are sponsored in part by the Tillotson Foundation.
The field program “Old Growth Forest Exploration at Pondicherry” on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Old-growth forests are rare in New Hampshire. This field trip is an opportunity to learn how to recognize old-growth forests and to understand why they are so important for biodiversity. Join David Govatski, retired forester and silviculturist who has studied and explored old-growth forests and ancient trees across North America.
Govatski will explain the values these forests provide, provide a checklist of old-growth characteristics for participants to use for notes on this and future visits. Using measuring tools such as a diameter tape, clinometer, increment borer and prism, Govatski will demonstrate measurements and techniques to tell the age of a tree and forest.
There will be a discussion of the importance of the history of a stand of trees and look at aerial imagery from readily available sources to help recognize potential old-growth forests. A list of references and other old-growth, New Hampshire forests will also be provided. This easy-rated hike is a 2-mile round trip with minimal elevation gain. There will be be off-trail walking for most of the session and walking on uneven ground with fallen branches and logs so wear sturdy shoes and appropriate clothing.
Bring water (preferably in a refillable bottle), lunch, a pencil and clothing for the weather. Binoculars, camera and hand lens are also helpful. Space is limited. Advance registration required. Go to tinmountain.org to register online or call (603) 447-6991.
Sponsored in part by the Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund at the NH Charitable Foundation.
