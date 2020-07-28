ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany will be holding a series of family-friendly outdoor activities.
Naturalist-led hikes in Jackson will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays in July and August at the Tin Mountain Field Station on Tin Mine Road in Jackson.
Enjoy a weekly hike with a Tin Mountain naturalist at the Jackson Field Station property. Highlights include the summit of Tin Mountain, a tin mine on the property, historic homestead complete with old cellar holes and mountain pond.
Tin Mountain’s naturalist will explain the historic use of the property, help identify plan species and point out animal signs. Participants of all ages are welcome. Reservations required. Bring and wear a mask when appropriate.
Limit 10 participants. The program fee is $5 per person or $20 per family. Members free.
Tin Mountain’s “Family Canoe Day” is Saturday, Aug. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 2ish p.m.
Join Tin Mountain for a canoe adventure on Kezar Pond and Stream in Fryeburg, Maine.Meet at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center on Bald Hill Road in Albany at 9:30 a.m. and shuttle 25 minutes east to the put-in site. Lunch will be on secluded sand beach.
During the day, participants will search for wildlife such as bald eagles, loons and heron and may see the brilliant red cardinal flower in bloom streamside. Staff will teach and offer paddling tips and techniques for those new to the sport.
This program is for all abilities and ages. Bring sunscreen, lunch, water (preferably in a reusable bottle), snacks, binoculars and life jacket (especially for the children). Tin Mountain has a few small sized life jackets and if you have your own be sure to bring them. Be sure to have two able-bodied paddlers in your canoe. Space is limited. Registration required. The cost is $10 per person or $25 per family.
“Family Exploration Tuesdays” will be held Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25. There will be two sessions at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tin Mountain Conservation Center has extended the Family Exploration Days into August. Spend the morning or afternoon with your own private teacher naturalist. As a family, you and your naturalist will explore the Rockwell Sanctuary on Bald Hill Road in Albany. Ask questions, explore and learn about the natural world around you. Bring a lunch and/or snack to enjoy before or after — or both. Registration and masks required.
The cost for “Family Exploration” program is $15 for members, $25 for non-members. It will be $5 for members and non-members for groups over six.
The Aug. 4 program will be “Something’s Abuzz.” Bring the family and join the Tin Mountain staff for an exploration of those denizens of the Dogs Days of summer, our bountiful insects. Kids and adults can catch and learn all about insects and even learn to recognize the wonderful hymns they sing in those tall meadow grasses day and night.
The Aug. 11 program will be “Rockin’ Out.” Join Tin Mountain for a look at its fabulous collection of mineral crystals from all over the world. Kids and families will learn the uses for various minerals, how they were formed, and even get to test minerals as a means for identification. There will also be time for learning how to safely use a rock hammer to split rocks open and a chance to see real dinosaur tracks preserved in stone.
The Aug. 18 program will be “Rockin’ Reptiles and Amphibians.” Which amphibians and reptiles live in the Mount Washington Valley? What’s the difference between a reptile and an amphibian? This family program will answer these questions, while letting families get hands on experience with our collection of local turtle shells of many species and amphibian and reptile skeletons. Participants will also get a chance to search for live frogs and salamanders in our forest and wetlands at the Rockwell Sanctuary trail system.
The Aug. 25 program will be “Magnificent Monarchs.” Bring the whole family along to the meadow and garden grounds at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. Late August is the peak season for monarch butterfly watching in New Hampshire. Tin Mountain naturalists will teach young and old about how to find monarchs in their three life stages, how to attract them to your yard, and their habitat needs. Naturalist Matt will show his photos taken in Mexico of the overwintering monarchs.
Sign up at info@tinmountain.org to receive the daily trivia email. The daily email also includes information on the weekly online Nature Programs.
Register for all programs by calling (603) 447-6991 or emailing info@tinmountain.org.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
