TAMWORTH — The Community School in South Tamworth will be offering Thanksgiving meals to go, available by donation. Pay what you can or think the meal is worth.
Order by Friday, Nov. 19. Call (603) 323-7000 or send an email to director@communityschoolnh.org. Meals are to be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 23, between 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Each feast dinner includes pasture-raised turkey, mashed potato, stuffing, greens with Brussels sprouts and carrots, roasted squash, gravy, cranberry relish, roll and a slice of pie, all homemade.
For over a decade, The Community School has been experimenting with models which provide meals for the community on a by-donation basis. Combining the best of locally-raised vegetables, fruits, dairy, meats, and baked goods with innovative cooking techniques, food is available to everyone, in a variety of ways.
Comfort Food is the name for the prepared meals for self-service through the school's community pantry. Three multi-course celebratory feasts are prepared for take out at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.
Soon, congregate meals will be offered which will include homework mentor support, free WiFi, and lively conversation along with dinner. With broad support by people in our region, from all economic strata, this system works to feed people who pay (if or) what they’re able or what they feel the food is worth to our community.
Since March 2020, The Community School in South Tamworth has served more than 17,000 meals to all sorts of folks in the region — young and old, single or with families, financially secure or just getting by.
People pickup meals for many reasons: the food sounds delicious; they need to stretch their family food budget; they’re too tired to cook after a long day at work; they’re having a hard time making nutritious meals for themselves; their living situation isn’t conducive to cooking complete meals; they just feel like having a special dinner.
For those who don’t need food right now but would like to make a difference in the lives of people who do, you can make a tax deductible donation to The Community School in support of this work.
