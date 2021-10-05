CONWAY — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Starting Point will be holding a candlelight vigil on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. in Schouler Park in North Conway.
The vigil is an evening of remembrance for those whose lives were shattered by domestic violence and for those who survived and lit the way for others to do the same.
The evening will also be an opportunity as a community to set intentional next steps with Starting Point as the agency marks 40 years of providing free and confidential services to victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking in Carroll County.
The evening will start out with a meditation led by Annie Provenzano, yoga instructor from Tamworth.
There will be a short silent walk for reflection to the Conway Recreation Gazebo, where there will be speakers from the agency and the community, as well as survivors.
Staff will end the evening with “intentional next steps” providing action steps and a list of upcoming opportunities to help chart the next stages of the agency’s work in Carroll County.
Show your support and join Starting Point on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in Schouler Park. For more information go to startingpointnh.org or call (603) 901-2237.
