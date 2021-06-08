EFFINGHAM — The Saco River Watershed Stream Crossing Assessment Project continues this summer, with a goal to assess all road-stream crossings (culverts) within the watershed using the New Hampshire Culvert Assessment Protocol.
The collected information is used to rate each culvert for its compatibility with the stream, its resistance to flooding, and its ability to allow fish and other aquatic species to pass through. The information will be accessible in a state managed database and can be utilized by the public and other stakeholders.
This project is a collaboration between the Green Mountain Conservation Group, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Saco Headwaters Alliance, North Country Council, Saco-Swift LAC, and Trout Unlimited, with support from New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, New Hampshire Geological Survey, New Hampshire Department of Transportation, Natural Resources Conservation Service, New Hampshire Homeland Security & Emergency Management and University of New Hampshire Technology Transfer Center.
Green Mountain Conservation Group and New Hampshire Fish and Game will also host an information session via Zoom for town officials, road agents and other stakeholders to learn more about the project on Wednesday, June 9, from 5 to 6 p.m. Crossings will be surveyed primarily in the towns of Madison, Sandwich and Tamworth, with a few in Effingham, Freedom and Ossipee as well.
Preregister in advance for this meeting at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIodu2vqj0pH9xTRDJNdYE3gfnyqK9bYTkN.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.