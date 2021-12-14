BRIDGTON, Maine — The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, located at 121 Main St. in Bridgton, has been awarded two grants to provide scholarship funds to area children and to continue restoration efforts on its museum campus.
The museum has received a $3,000 grant from the George A. Ramlose Foundation, Inc. that will enable twenty-three Cumberland County low-income children (K-6th grade) to attend Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
This annual summer camp will again be held at Stevens Brook Elementary School in Bridgton in the summer of 2022. The museum is proud to be a continued sponsor of this enriching program for area youth.
The museum has also been awarded a 2021 Historic New England Herbert and Louise Whitney Fund Community Preservation Grant of $1,250. This grant supports paint and plaster restoration in the Nathan Church House, one of the oldest buildings in Bridgton.
Each year, Historic New England awards one Herbert and Louise Whitney Fund Community Preservation Grant to a small to medium-size heritage preservation organization in each New England state.
This year, HNE had grant proposals from forty organizations doing creative and inclusive projects to advance understanding of the full stories of their communities’ people, places, and history.
The George A. Ramlose Foundation, Inc. was founded by the late George A. Ramlose of Hingham, Mass., in 1956. Ramlose was in the food handling business and was instrumental in developing and selling conveyor belt systems for supermarket checkouts. He founded this foundation as a way of giving back to the community and enriching lives.
Founded in 1910 as the the Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities, Historic New England is the oldest and largest regional heritage organization in the nation, being a leader in collecting, preserving, and using significant buildings, landscapes, archives, stories, and objects from the past to today.
Founded in 2005, the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, located in Bridgton, Maine, features the history of a remarkable 19th century New Englander, Rufus Porter (1792-1884). Porter is well-known in the folk art community for his landscape murals and miniature portraits, however, Porter was more than just a painter. He was the founding publisher and editor of the magazine Scientific American as well as inventor, writer, teacher, and more. The museum is dedicated to capturing and sharing with the public Porter’s uniquely American blend of creativity, ingenuity, practicality and energy by exploring the world and era in which he lived and worked.
