Roshi Nancy Baker to give talks at Conway Community Sangha

Roshi Nancy Baker, a dharma successor of Roshi Bernie Glassman, is spiritual director of the No Traces Zendo in New York City. She is also a retired professor of philosophy at Sarah Lawrence College.

CONWAY — The Conway Community Sangha welcomes visiting teacher Roshi Nancy Baker to the Sunday morning meditation group on Sept. 10 and 17.

Baker, a dharma successor of Roshi Bernie Glassman, is spiritual director of the No Traces Zendo in New York City. She is also a retired professor of philosophy at Sarah Lawrence College.

