CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway Village is gearing up for its gigantic annual book sale on Labor Day Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4, and is looking for your donations now.
The sale will be held on the library's property on Main Street in North Conway Village from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.
If you would like to donate books, DVDs, books on CD, or music CDs, please drop them off at the library as soon as possible. The items should be in excellent condition, and no textbooks or encyclopedias, please, since they don't sell. For the same reason, unfortunately, no cassettes or VHS (video tapes) either. For more details about the suitability of your donation, go to popelibrarynh.org/book-donations.
Unlimited donations will be accepted until July 31, then individual books only, no boxes. And no books after Aug. 20. Bring your gently used items as soon as you can. Donations can be dropped off any time the library is open; please do not leave donations on library property when the library is closed, and please don't put donations in the book drop. The library appreciates your support and donations.
The library is also looking for volunteers for the setup and the sale itself. If you are interested in volunteering, email haley@popelibraryNH.org .
For more information about donations or the book sale, call the library at (603) 356-2961 or go to popelibrarynh.org.
